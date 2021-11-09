Despite many of the challenges currently facing schools across the city and state, our students, staff, and families continue to exemplify Cheyenne Mountain’s tradition of excellence in academics, the arts, and athletics. In fact, Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 recently earned the ranking of No. 1 in Colorado by Niche.com as the best school district in the state.
Needless to say, this first quarter of school has been no exception and here are just a few highlights ...
Over 350 Cheyenne Mountain High School students were honored for their strong performance at the Fall Academic Recognition Ceremony. Several students earned an academic letter or bar and many were recognized as an Advanced Placement (AP) Scholar, Scholar with Honor, or Scholar with Distinction. Two dozen of our students achieved the prestigious standing of National Merit Commended or National Merit Semifinalist.
Featured at the Lloyd Shaw Auditorium, the Cheyenne Mountain Shadows Chorale, Crimson & Slate A Cappella, Metallics Jazz Choir, CMHS Concert Choir, Dynamix Show Choir, Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School Combined Choirs, and numerous soloists performed “Hits Night,” an evening of popular music from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s.
Athletic programs continue to produce strong performances in the postseason, including field hockey, boys golf, girls volleyball, girls cross country, boys soccer, and football. A special congratulations to the boys varsity tennis team and boys varsity cross country team for winning their respective state championships this fall! In addition, our junior high students have been able to participate in athletics at all of our schools, including elementary schools, and have been able to participate in numerous extracurricular activities since the start of the school year.
Our staff and families continue to be true heroes for our students! Teachers, support staff, and administrators’ passion for learning, a commitment to provide quality instruction, and steadfast approach to provide a safe and healthy environment as we have returned to in-person learning is nothing short of commendable. Moreover, our parents and families continue to ensure our students come to school ready to learn and thrive as well as provide numerous supports through their time and resources.
Cheyenne Mountain continues to realize its vision by providing an exemplary and relevant educational experience for every student in our school community where excellence is a tradition. As we progress through this school year, please know your ongoing patronage to our beloved district has a direct, positive impact on the lives of our students.
Dr. David J. Peak is Superintendent of Schools for Cheyenne Mountain School District 12.