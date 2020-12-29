Similar to many people who reside in Colorado, I was born and raised in a different state. At the time, and without any other comparisons, I was perfectly happy. But, then, for me to pursue my skating career and be a member of The Broadmoor Figure Skating Club, I decided to move to Colorado. Now I can never imagine living anyplace else.
I love the climate and its four distinct seasons. I love the beauty and adventure of the mountains. Most of all, I love the people. Over time, my love for the area has expanded to pride. As the communications and public relations manager of The Broadmoor, I am proud to be a part of the community and work hard to propagate the legacy of Mr. and Mrs. Spencer Penrose.
Being in the hospitality industry, I take pride in making people feel welcome to the resort. By anticipating needs and expectations, I always strive to remain one step ahead of our guests, so I can provide little surprises that resonate and enhance the memory of their stay. Whether it is your first visit or you are a longtime, legacy guest at The Broadmoor, every one of our numerous employees wants you to know that you are valued and appreciated.
Many of our guests travel from afar, but we never undervalue our guests who live in the community. We live side by side with you, and we are also here to serve you. It’s a symbiotic relationship, and we appreciate your continued support. Thank you.
As a show of gratitude, we offer you the Colorado Appreciation package. It is a unique stocking stuffer to kick-off 2021. The Broadmoor offers a Thursday through Sunday vacation here a home — a no brainer during these times of work and school from home. In addition to our lovely rooms, take advantage of our winter golf course for free. Yes, free. Carpe diem, enjoy the often enviable and spectacular winter weather and play the West course’s lower 10 holes designed by Donald Ross, Sr. in 1918. It is a must-do. If you, or someone you know, has always wanted to swing a club on a Broadmoor fairway, this is an excellent time to book your tee time on the legendary course.
For those who prefer a paddle or a racket, the complimentary outdoor court time is another winning strategy. Tennis or pickleball, anyone? What, you haven’t tried pickleball yet? It is one of the easiest sports to pick up whether you have a background in tennis or not.
For those who simply would like to do nothing but enjoy the twinkling holiday lights, they will remain in place through the end of February. Do not forget that Valentine’s Day is on the horizon, and with the 20% discount on select spa services, that spa deal would sure look sweet to your sweetie. Unwind, unplug and enjoy the scenery. Rates start as low as $159 and include the above-mentioned complimentary golf greens fees, complimentary outdoor tennis and pickleball court time, as well as a 20% discount on select Spa Services. Suites start as low as $279.
Thank you, Colorado Springs — our guests, neighbors and friends; let’s raise a glass and welcome 2021 with open arms and a renewed sense of adventure. But, above all, a strong sense of community.
Krista Heinicke is the public relations and communications manager for The Broadmoor. Her familiarity with The Broadmoor extends to 1984 when she came to Colorado Springs to train for ice dancing at the original Broadmoor World Arena. Prior to working at the hotel, Heinicke co-owned a Chez Pierre and has lived in the Broadmoor area since 1989. She is a graduate of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. With questions or comments, contact Krista at kheinicke@broadmoor.com.