A little Colorado Springs newspaper reported an exciting incident which occurred on the Midland line in the Ute Pass in 1890. If you have driven the pass, you know it is a bit steep. For the railroad it was even dangerously steep. It was not this accident that caused the railroad to consider building a “runaway” track just east of Cascade, just in case!
The grade is familiar to all who have gone through the pass, and special precaution was normally taken. One night, at the upper end of the pass, a freight train was putting out some freight cars at the small yard in Woodland Park. The crew were not particularly bothered, as Woodland Park looks to be fairly level. Surprise: it is definitely not!
The nightly freight train to Leadville’s engineer and his fireman were shocked as one of the first cars they spotted passed them. That car got away and started down the grade jumping right over a track set against it. Had they not set the brakes? The freight train’s engineer and fireman saw it start to zip down the track. With their engine in full steam, they started down the pass to catch it. It was a wild, perilous chase, and made at the risk of their lives, but they knew that, perhaps hundreds of lives were at stake if the car was not caught, and they forgot the danger.
The tracks was fairly straight, with some easy curves. The runaway car accelerated quickly, with the engine and crew moments behind. Just before reaching Green Mountain Falls there is a bit of a curve. The car jumped the track, and headed into a nearby barn. As the road was left clear, the engineer and crew decided to return to Woodland Park.
The next morning the incident came to the notice of the General Manager in Colorado City. Without much study the company ordered a crew to retrieve the remains of the car and repair damages to the barn. The crew was admonished when they returned to Colorado City. Had it not been for another similar incident a week or two later, this time from Cascade, the boys may have lost their jobs.
In the meantime a "runaway" track was soon built just east of Cascade. It was never used.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.