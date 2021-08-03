“It’s 10 p.m., do you know where your children are?” You have to be of a certain age to remember that television public service announcement — from the time when TV went off the air after midnight.
The Colorado Springs Police Department recently launched something along those lines with its “9 PM Routine.” From July 26-Aug. 1, CSPD posted nightly at 9 p.m. on its social media accounts (Facebook: facebook.com/cspdpio; Twitter: twitter.com/CSPDPIO; Instagram: instagram.com/cospringspolice), reminding community members to lock their doors, bring valuables inside, turn exterior lights on, and ensure garage doors are closed.
“This campaign is a small action that has the potential to bring impactful and lasting change to our community. We hope that community members take part in the 9 PM Routine and adopt these safety steps into their daily lives in order to better protect themselves, their property, and their families,” says CSPD Chief Vince Niski in a news release.
“Additionally, we hope this campaign also brings awareness to the community and provides valuable education and community engagement.”
This all may seem like common sense advice. But who, among us, hasn’t forgotten to lock the car doors after carrying the groceries in, or left the garage door open unawares?
A few years ago after returning home from the airport after vacation, I accidentally left my car doors unlocked. I’ve lived in other cities; I knew better. It was late, I was tired, I had a lot of luggage to carry inside. I simply forgot.
Well, that night someone went through my neighborhood checking for unlocked cars and there mine was (just my luck!). Nothing super valuable was taken, but I got a good scare when I discovered my ransacked car the next day. I reported it to the police, via the non-emergency number, and an officer came out to my house and said (I’m paraphrasing), “This happens all the time. Even if you always lock your car doors, don’t leave anything valuable in your car, and especially don’t leave anything in sight.”
He told me in his personal vehicle he keeps the center console completely empty and at night leaves it open so anyone looking to break in will see that it’s empty. Also, he said, make sure there’s no identifying information in the car. El Paso County, for instance, sends two registration slips to each vehicle owner — one with and one without that person’s home address. Make sure the one without the home address is the one you keep in the car. This is especially important if, by chance, you have a garage door opener in the car; that and your address can give the thief instant access to your home — and maybe you.
Thanks for the reminder, CSPD. The campaign is over now, but perhaps every night, in addition to brushing your teeth and setting your alarm, you might call to mind CSPD’s simple reminders. “Make it a habit,” as CSPD says in its social media posts.
As one commenter on the CSPD Facebook page said, “Let’s make it hard for criminals, make them quit they’re jobs!”
Editor of this publication and the other three Pikes Peak Newspapers weeklies, Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for six years. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.