It is with sincere gratitude and excitement that I return home to Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 to serve as Superintendent of Schools.
I started my career at Cheyenne Mountain and look forward to continuing its strong tradition of excellence in academics, arts and athletics.
Close collaboration among our outstanding educators, support staff, families and community members is the cornerstone of our students’ success. We are driven to develop students who are academically and socially prepared to succeed in an ever-changing world by aspiring to create an exemplary and relevant educational experience for every student in our school community. We accomplish this by:
Ensuring every student is provided a physically, socially, and emotionally safe learning environment to academically grow and achieve at the highest levels;
Promoting respect and dignity for all;
Prioritizing fiscal and human resources while ensuring accountability and transparency; and
Striving to achieve the highest standards of performance and character.
Despite the many challenges and obstacles we have faced during the pandemic, I am reminded daily of the resilience of our extraordinary students, educators, parents and professionals throughout our community. For that, I want to thank each of you for your unrelenting support of our students and families from this past year and your continued commitment to ensure our students are cared for and receive the very best education. I also want to thank the Board of Education for their unwavering dedication to our students, staff, families and community members.
As our district prepares for the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, we plan to return to in-person learning for all students and staff. However, we will continue to monitor public health requirements — per Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ executive orders, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and El Paso County Public Health — that may impact our protocols and procedures to COVID-19.
In addition, I would like to highlight our partnership with the District 12 Medical Professionals Advisory Committee that was formed in December. This team of medical practitioners will continue to provide insight, expertise and advice for our district’s leadership team.
We recognize that we are still in a pandemic and appreciate your understanding as modifications to state and local public health requirements and guidance evolve, especially in light of variants to the COVID-19 strand.
We will communicate necessary adjustments to the operations of our schools as state and local officials release updates. In the meantime, we remain focused on prioritizing the health and safety of our students, staff and families as well as maximizing in-person learning and extracurricular opportunities for all students.
As we prepare for the upcoming school year, I want to thank our incredible community for your ongoing patronage of CMSD and offer my enthusiastic welcome.
Dr. David J. Peak is Superintendent of Schools for Cheyenne Mountain School District 12.