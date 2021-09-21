Back in the 1890s, a number of Kansas gentlemen were looking over the eastern part of Colorado with the aim of founding a new town.
They were not speculators who expected to sell out and leave on the rise of town lots, but were honest German citizens who desired to find permanent homes for their families. There were five gentlemen in the party constituting a committee.
They were authorized by their fellow townsmen to select a suitable location. They visited every part of the Fountain and Arkansas valleys and finally concluded to settle on a ranch below Fountain. The group spent a night in Colorado Springs, where they heard a presentation on the new plan.
On a Saturday, they closed the contract for a tract of 80 acres near the Buttes stations. They returned to Kansas to bring out the new colony, set to arrive in their new town as soon as they can come. The colony numbered 125 families. These new immigrants were mostly farmers. They wanted to build a town, but their main object was to acquire small tracts of surrounding land, and land along Fountain Creek. There the prairie was to be cultivated as small produce and dairy farms.
The gentlemen who visited spoke very highly of this part of Colorado and contrasted it strongly with their abode in Kansas. They were anxious to get away from that drought- and grasshopper-stricken land. The new colony was to be a welcome addition to the Fountain valley and expected to find a ready market for their farm produce in the Colorado Springs and Pueblo communities.
Well, as you might expect, things did not work out well, and the farms failed to produce the projected result. The summer of 1890, when the men visited, was one of the area’s wetter summers. But in 1891, it was one of the drier ones.
There was a bit of a town called Buttes on the Denver & New Orleans Railroad, a couple of miles north, but it was mainly for railroad workers. To the east was Hanover, but it, too, failed as a farm town.
Today we know the area they were looking at to be east of the Pikes Peak International Race Way.
