I know what you are thinking, how are we talking about the Christmas holidays when we haven’t even celebrated Halloween?
OK, I get it, but I am a planner and my anxiety goes through the roof if I don’t put in for my vacation time, block a day for family cookie baking and make some dinner reservations!
Whether you have kids in college or grade school, there are two activities that check all the boxes: The 5th Annual Winter Lights Celebration at Seven Falls and The Broadmoor Holiday Show.
This is the fifth year that the Winter Lights Celebration at Seven Falls has been on the calendar, but is it on yours? Whether you live within walking distance or take the warm shuttle from Norris Penrose to Seven Falls, this Nov. 23 celebration shouldn’t be missed. I bet you didn’t know that a portion of the proceeds from this Saturday event is donated to both The El Pomar Empty Stocking Fund and the Springs Rescue Mission. What better way to help those less fortunate than attend a great event and know your contribution will make a difference in our community?
Activities are abundant throughout the day as the festivities kick off at 10 a.m. at the Creekside Pavilion, where children of all ages can write their letters to Santa and participate in the Elf Scavenger hunt. With a ring of the bell and a “Ho, Ho, Ho,” 11 a.m. marks the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus to The Outpost. Rumor has it that two of Santa’s reindeer will be joining them! At 4:30 p.m., The Broadmoor Housekeeping Choir will perform at the Falls Pavilion. At 5:30 p.m., the Falls and Cheyenne Cañon will be illuminated with the beloved colored lights on the falls and white lights on the pines and aspens.
So, mark your calendar, put on your mittens, and kick off the holiday season with some family fun in the canyon. From 4 to 6 p.m., enjoy complimentary hot chocolate at the base of the Falls, snap selfies with Gingerbread people and Lollipops and enjoy winter cheer. Top off your family day by reserving your table at Restaurant 1858 and let someone else do the cooking and the cleaning up. Not a bad idea since Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away.
As I was reminiscing and researching for this article, I discovered that it has been 30 years since The Broadmoor launched what was then known as “A Colorado Christmas.” The International Center turned into a holiday home for Opryland Talent, which performed throughout the season with local choirs. Coincidentally, that was also the first year that I lived here full-time and trained at the famed Broadmoor World Arena, skating in “Pops on Ice.” I was actually a part of that inaugural “A Colorado Christmas” show crowd of 14,000 local and hotel guests.
I know that many of you fondly remember those shows and the magical moments you celebrated with your family. Why not dust off your holiday best and join The Broadmoor in celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its Broadmoor Holiday Show, with Grammy Award-winning artist and show headliner Debby Boone. Joining Ms. Boone this year is Grammy nominee Jim Salestrom; Castle Rock native and Rippingtons’ saxophonist Nelson Rangell; the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale; internationally lauded composer/arranger/pianist/conductor Ken Miller; The Broadmoor Pops and ... Santa Claus!
This annual tradition is a gift from our family to yours, full of smiling faces, seasonal songs, and a feast for the eyes and palate. The Classic Broadmoor Holiday show is offered on Dec. 13, 14, 20, 21, 22, 24, & 28. Doors will open at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 and entertainment at 8. Don’t let your evening stop there, extend your visit with an overnight stay so you can continue to enjoy the night to the fullest and be pampered by our Broadmoor family.
I realize that your home may be just down the avenue, but really, why not give yourself a gift? Beginning Nov. 15, the Spectacular Winter Savings package includes complimentary green fees (yes, there is a 10-hole winter golf course); kids eat freeand discounted adult admission is offered to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. With hotel rates starting at $249, now is the perfect time to book your holiday staycation.
PHEW! I feel better already, just knowing that I let you in on a few of my seasonal favorites and sprinkled in some extra tidbits. My holiday anticipatory anxiousness has subsided. Happy Holidays!
*Children 10 and under eat free from the children’s menu when accompanied by a paying adult in all Broadmoor restaurants (excludes Sunday Brunch, Penrose Room, Restaurant 1858 and special events).
For more information visit broadmoor.com.
Krista Heinicke is public relations and communications manager for The Broadmoor. Her familiarity with The Broadmoor extends to 1984 when she came to Colorado Springs to train for ice dancing at the original Broadmoor World Arena. Prior to working at the hotel, Krista co-owned a Chez Pierre and has lived in the Broadmoor area since 1989. She is a graduate of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Contact Krista at kheinicke@broadmoor.com.