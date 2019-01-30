A Peek Inside the Broadmoor: There's nothing like a little Colorado culinary appreciation
During a recent visit to Las Vegas, home to some of the best restaurants in the U.S., my suspicions were confirmed regarding the variety, quality and commitment to excellence offered by The Broadmoor Restaurant Collection: these local establishments are on par — if not exceeding — iconic establishments run by the likes of Joël Robuchon, Gordon Ramsay and Tom Colicchio.
I came home to the Broadmoor neighborhood with a renewed sense of pride in our dining options, like the freshly-crafted chocolate at Café Julie’s, complemented by the sweet sounds of children delighting over their gelato waffle cones, all while soaking in the breathtaking views from The Broadmoor patios.
When was the last time you treated yourself to a Broadmoor dining experience? With the diverse offerings and price ranges, there is definitely something for everyone, especially in February. The Broadmoor’s gratitude for the local community is expressed in its restaurant month, titled Colorado Appreciation. This opportunity gives you the chance to dine in one of three participating restaurants, but let’s take a closer look at two: Penrose Room and Summit.
The award-winning Penrose Room opened in 1961, with formal fanfare and cuisine to match. While the French-influenced epicurean delights still prevail, you may also relax in the lounge for a pre-dinner cocktail or close your evening with an after-dinner cordial. Chef Luis Young, formerly of Summit, has moved up to the Penrose Room to tempt your taste buds. Young’s Colorado Appreciation menu highlights include: Raviolo en Brodo, everyone’s favorite Penrose Caesar Salad, Braised Beef Short Ribs and Ora King Salmon. His understanding of flavors working together makes for a thrilling ride for your palate. New in 2019, dressy denim is permissible. Gentlemen, jackets and sport coats are still required, but feel free to wear most upscale denim!
Summit celebrates the rich cuisines of the Americas, and its ambiance evokes the silky swagger of the sun setting over Cheyenne Mountain. Rich spices and seasonings heighten the natural flavors of the fresh fish, Colorado-grown vegetables and in-house butchered meats. Chef Nathan Gresham joins The Broadmoor from New Orleans and brings with him an arsenal of intrinsically Southern influences. His refined interpretation of New Orleans-Style Barbecue Shrimp is enhanced by the Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, the subtle crunch of Fried Eggplant and a “to-die-for” Crab Butter. A Colorado Appreciation main course highlight is the Bacon-Wrapped Corner Post Pork Tenderloin. Wines are hand selected by Advanced Sommelier Sophie Oppelt and Summit’s sommeliers to enrich your evening, pairing unique varietals seamlessly with your dinner.
Colorado Appreciation three-course menus will run through Feb. 28 at Penrose Room (all evening, Wednesdays and Thursdays), Summit (from 5-6 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays) and La Taverne (from 5-6 p.m., Mondays through Wednesdays), ranging from $45-$65 per person, plus applicable taxes and a service charge. Visit broadmoor.com/dining for complete menus and reservation information.
Krista Heinicke is the public relations and communications manager for the Broadmoor Hotel and a graduate of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Her familiarity with The Broadmoor extends to 1984 when she came to Colorado Springs to train for ice dancing at the original Broadmoor World Arena. Krista has lived in the Broadmoor area since 1989. With questions or comments, contact Krista at kheinicke@broadmoor.com.