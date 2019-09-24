There is a place close to home that’s a world away: The Broadmoor. Forget the hassles of trip planning and headaches of traveling great distances. You live where people vacation — you just need to experience the vacation part. Getting away is about discovering hidden gems, enjoying art and history, trying new things, admiring exotic accents, or simply relaxing and being waited on. You can do all of those things at The Broadmoor, just a short drive away, the perfect place to spend your next days off.
Built by Spencer Penrose, inspired by his travels in Asia and Europe, The Broadmoor has an otherworldliness about it — the kind that makes you forget about life’s drama so you can enjoy the present. Mr. Penrose successfully constructed a glamorous hotel designed to spoil guests with amenities while creating an engaging, social environment. From the amazing artwork around the property to the endless activities, many gathering places, and fine dining options, The Broadmoor remains committed to that vision. Guests can take a fly-fishing class, catch a movie in The Little Theater, socialize at The Hotel Bar, or play on the beautifully manicured golf courses with views of triple-peaked Cheyenne Mountain. No matter the activity, you will be experiencing The Broadmoor as Mr. Penrose imagined: enjoying the property’s grounds and beauty of Colorado while letting the extraordinary staff from around the world pamper you.
From the friendly doormen who greet you to the attentive turndown service each night, the tradition of hospitality is felt. The staff anticipate your needs and genuinely look forward to serving you. Their attention to detail is felt everywhere, from housekeeping service, to concierge inquiries, to dining experiences. Enjoy the impeccably maintained grounds, relaxing with your favorite book in the library or a glass of wine by the lake. Delight your senses with the latest sweet concoctions of the talented pastry chefs in Café Julie’s. Participate in pickleball tournaments and clinics. Stay during the holidays and marvel at the life-sized gingerbread house or sample the Chef’s Tasting Menu at the Penrose Room while admiring the sparkling “white lights” from above. Whatever you choose to do, there is a culture of care and attention that elevates your experience and creates unforgettable family moments.
It’s that time of year when most Americans start holiday planning, only to realize that they have too many days left in their vacation bank. You’ve earned them; don’t let them go to waste. Instead, get away for a “staycation” at The Broadmoor, and discover what people come from around the world to experience. Keep an eye out for special offers curated exclusively to residents. We look forward to opening our doors to you, as our guest. Welcome home.
Becca Manrique, an avid traveler and squash player, is new to Colorado and The Broadmoor family. She joined the marketing team this past June, and loves discovering something new every time she explores the campus.