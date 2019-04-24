With winter behind us, it’s time for some retail therapy! April showers may bring May flowers, but this April also heralds the arrival of some new shopping at The Broadmoor as well as the reopening of some favorites.
Did you know that The Broadmoor Jewelry Company, Broadmoor Traditional Gallery, Broadmoor Western and Wildlife Gallery, Rutledge’s, Gibson’s Mineral Gallery, and Strata are all owned by residents of 80906?
We are excited to welcome Strata, owned and operated by the Gibson family. The store showcases furniture, combining premium American hardwoods with hand-forged steel, built by our nation’s top blacksmiths. The store features one-of-a-kind wine bars made by talented artisans, and companion furnishings include a striking collection of lamps, Blenko blown glass, accent rugs, and water features.
The newly minted Spa Shop will invigorate your senses as you indulge your skin in a variety of spa experiences. Create a personalized body scrub, use the oxygen bar or take a Zents aromatherapy journey. Zents is a brand that was born in Colorado and has traveled the globe to hone in the perfect balance of aroma and healing. Looking for a new skin care line? Spa Shop aestheticians will guide you through a customized skincare consultation.
Back by popular demand is The Pet Boutique! Indulge your pet with custom leather or fabric collars and treats made in Colorado. Bespoke tumblers with your pet’s photograph and name are available for order as well as on-the-spot customizing of pet bowls by Petware Pottery. We know how local shoppers love Colorado and USA brands, so The Pet Boutique has risen to the occasion and is proud to provide these unique options for your four-legged companions.
When you are looking for a new addition to your wardrobe or a gift for a graduate this spring, The Boutique is your shop. Not sure what to wear to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Ball or the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center Centennial Gala? The Boutique has new designer lines by Monique Lhuillier, Apiece Apart, Trina Turk, Johnny Was, Eileen Fisher, Lilla P, Equipment, Habitat and Amanda Uprichard. Don’t worry, many favorites make their return as well. In a luxurious effort to satisfy every need, The Boutique also features gift and accessory lines by MacKenzie Childs, Nest Candles, Republic of Tea, GiGi New York, Hobo, and Kendra Scott.
Shoes: we all love them and can’t get enough of them — thank you, Yarid’s. This shop carries brands as vast in pricing as in selection, and you don’t have to go north to try them on! Men’s, women’s and toddler shoes are available, and Yarid’s carries product lines from Toms to Stuart Weitzman to trend-setting Golden Goose sneakers, they have it all.
With complimentary valet parking and Café Julie’s welcoming you with a lovely rosé, why not take a second look at your little retail plaza at the end of Lake Avenue? Shop local and support your neighbors!
Krista Heinicke is the public relations and communications manager for the Broadmoor Hotel and a graduate of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Her familiarity with The Broadmoor extends to 1984 when she came to Colorado Springs to train for ice dancing at the original Broadmoor World Arena. Krista has lived in the Broadmoor area since 1989. With questions or comments, contact Krista at kheinicke@broadmoor.com.