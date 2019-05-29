A Peek Inside The Broadmoor: Discovering Seven Falls' rich history, modern updates
I remember my first visit to Seven Falls as a child. With fervor, a friend and I climbed the stairs, currently 224 steps, to the top. We also made sure to experience the elevator ride, and of course, the snack bar. Our favorite part, though, was feeding the chipmunks. Now, as I find myself charged with preserving and sharing records related to the falls, I see more than those chubby chipmunk cheeks.
What fascinates me is Seven Falls has been a tourist attraction since around 1883 when James Hull opened a 10-cent toll road. Later, his sons built the first stairway to the top. Former miner C.D. Weimer bought the land in 1905, further promoting it until selling to Al Hill in 1946. On June 1, 1946, Hill sent a telegram that read, “Bought waterfall,” an amusing and truthful beginning to an era and one of my favorite items in the Broadmoor Seven Falls collection. An ingenious businessman, Hill added lights so the falls could be seen at night and installed the viewing platform, Eagle’s Nest. He even had a cable car built, which ran until 1986. In 1992, an elevator was cut 170 feet into the canyon. It reached Eagle’s Nest in a mere 40 seconds. Hill also brought back the two famed burros, whose photographs with visitors abound. Among the most treasured are images with Walt Disney, Babe Ruth, and Jack Dempsey and his wife, actress Estelle Taylor.
More than 130 years after opening, Seven Falls is still delightful. Each of the falls has a name. The first three, Hill, Weimer and Hull, and the topmost, Ramona, honor the former owners and the novel by Helen Hunt Jackson. Speaking of Mrs. Jackson, the one-mile trail, originally built in 1883, to Inspiration Point offers amazing views,and ends at the writer’s former gravesite. The spot is also said to have inspired her writing. From there, hikers can take advantage of the Midnight Falls, Inspiration Point and Sunrise trails above the falls.
In 2014, Seven Falls was purchased by The Broadmoor and the Soaring Adventure zip-line tours were added. Fly high above the trees or over the canyon for a thrilling birds-eye exploration of Seven Falls. To visit today means you can leave the driving to us. Taking a shuttle from the Norris Penrose Event Center is convenient and reduces traffic. While it might cost more than a dime these days, admission prices haven’t increased dramatically either. You can even have a delicious meal at Restaurant 1858 after climbing up those 224 steps.
Jamey Hastings is the archivist for The Broadmoor and an award-winning video producer. She holds a M.S. in Library and Information Science with an Archives Management concentration from Simmons University and a B.A. in Mass Communications and Digital Media Studies from University of Denver.