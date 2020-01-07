I’m taking a new approach to goal-setting.
This year, my goals are about me and the seeds I want to plant for the coming year and decade. I can’t predict what will show up in my life and how things will change, but I can name what’s important to me, so I begin to cultivate more of it in my life.
Last year’s goals seem hazy. I remember being hesitant to write them down. They were things like start a morning movement and meditation routine, perform a pullup, and perform a handstand.
They sounded reasonable for a woman who teaches movement and mindfulness. But, the problem is they felt like shoulds. I made some progress toward each of these goals, but I didn’t sustain them.
And I know why. They reflected others’ values, not my own.
I held a belief that morning people are better. They’re more productive. They start their days off right.
Truth be told, I’ve never been a morning person. I’ve had stints where I’ve been an early riser. It felt good getting up before the sun, but I couldn’t keep it up.
And now, as a mom, I find sleep is a bit trickier than it used to be. I’ve made many plans to rise long before my son to “start my day off right” and had them thwarted after being up most of the night caring for him or when he decided to wake up extra early.
This goal felt defeating. I felt like I had failed yet again. And, it felt like I wasn’t living up to someone else’s standards.
The problem is if I’m setting goals centered around someone else’s values, I’m not likely to succeed. I can muscle through, guilt myself into doing it, and layer on the shoulds. But is it sustainable and how does it feel?
So, what’s another way forward with goal-setting? I’m setting aside other peoples values, shoulds, guilt and shame. Instead, I’m tapping into what’s important to me.
If I can set loving goals that I want to accomplish for me, I have a chance at success. “Playing Big” author Tara Mohr describes these as “gift goals” versus “should goals.” Gift goals are just that — gifts for you and are what you truly want.
So, this year I’m setting goals that will feel like a beautiful gift to my soul. I’m asking myself what I want to experience more of this year, where I feel stuck, and what has been missing in my life, and I’m letting my answers guide me.
I’m ditching the heavy, energy-sucking “should goals.” Instead, I’m letting my values — not society’s — shape the coming year. And, I have a feeling this will be the year when my goals take root like they never have before.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom and wife, a nature lover, a writer, a photographer, and a movement and mindfulness teacher. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood for seven years. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.