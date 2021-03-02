The Academy Awards are already a strange endeavor. As we watch famous people dressing up, mingling with their famous peers and receiving subjective awards their famous peers vote on with no transparency, it begs the question, “Does any of this matter?”
The 2021 Oscars will have the strangeness turned up to 11. Dozens of films were delayed to release outside the eligibility window. Straight-to-streaming movies will be allowed to compete.
The arc of “First Cow” illustrates this. The Kelly Reichardt-directed semi-Western drama debuted at the Telluride Film Festival on Aug. 30, 2019. It then came to theaters on March 6, only to last a handful of days, because — well, you know. It came to video on demand on July 10 and now will be able to win a golden statue on April 25, 20 months since eyeballs were first laid upon it.
This year’s crop of Best Picture contenders are all the perfect examples of good-not-great. There are a lot of B+ and A- films, but no A+ masterpieces. It could merely be a down year, but it’s hard not to look at the list of delays and wonder what could have been.
There are, however, many worth checking out. According to Gold Derby’s combined odds, there are 13 films with a better than 100-to-1 shot at a Best Picture nomination. Here are three recent releases, all to a different streaming platform, to watch:
"One Night in Miami" (Prime Video)
The nature of the storytelling here means this will not be everybody. In Regina King’s narrative-feature directorial debut, “One Night in Miami” is based on real events and adapted from a stage play, about a night when Malcolm X (played by Kingsley Ben-Adir), Muhammed Ali (Eli Goree), Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge) and Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) all spent, well, one night in Miami together.
But here’s the rub: It’s people in a room talking for two hours. If that is your cup of tea, this is one of the best movies of the year. It is Richard Linklater meets Spike Lee.
“One Night in Miami” masterfully weaves in the grandiose ideas of these four men, most notably Malcolm X, as they discuss the role they, as Black men of notoriety, have in the advancement of their culture and people in society — topics all too relevant now.
What begins as a celebration of Ali winning the heavyweight title quickly turns into an introspection of themselves. There are big ideas at play, but the introspection allows for the narrative to feel microscopic, singled on these four men. The crux of the tension comes between Malcolm X and Cooke, and for my “Hamilton” stans out there, Odom Jr. looks like a lock for a Best Supporting Actor nomination.
"Judas and the Black Messiah" (HBO Max)
This is a showcase in acting. Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”) and LaKeith Stanfield (“Atlanta”) were already well-liked and well-respected, but what they do in “Judas in the Black Messiah” makes the case that they could two of the biggest movie stars in the world for the next 20 years.
Kaluuya, the odds-on favorite to win Best Supporting Actor, plays Fred Hampton, chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party. Stanfield plays informant William O'Neal, working for FBI agent Roy Mitchell (Jesse Plemons), who gets in too deep infiltrating Hampton’s ranks.
Set in late-1960s Chicago, “Judas and the Black Messiah” actually serves as an interesting yet complicated counterpoint to Aaron Sorkin’s “Trial of the Chicago 7,” as both stories have moments of overlap.
While the issues of racial injustice and prescient themes permeate director Shaka King’s film, “Judas and the Black Messiah” is also a pure and fun crime drama at its core. It has shades of “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford,” but also “The Departed.”
Kaluuya has the flashy role, full of bravado, a performance you could see Denzel Washington making 20 years ago. But it’s Stanfield who needs to carry the movie. As a double- or even triple-agent, all of the emotion and anxiety and fear must be felt in his every action, and he nails it.
"Nomadland" (Hulu)
“Nomadland” is the Best Picture frontrunner and has been for months. Based on the 2017 book of the same name by Jessica Bruder, it follows Fern (Frances McDormand), whose dire situation prompts her to live the life of a modern nomad across the American West.
The first impressive feat “Nomadland” achieves is to tell a new story. There are stories like this (think, “Into the Wild”) but the narrative structure of “Nomadland” being built around the 2008 financial crisis makes it feel wholly unique.
It portrays the browbeaten, directionless and disadvantaged people of modern times, a group rarely portrayed in pop culture. Yet it also serves as an adventure story, following Fern on a journey of discovery and yearning to make her life better.
McDormand, who does not make many movies, is awesome as ever. In hindsight, there was no better choice for the lead in this film.
Director Chloe Zhao is also the frontrunner for Best Director, and what’s so fascinating is her follow-up to this small, indie drama is an upcoming Marvel movie, “Eternals,” which sounds like the wildest swing for any MCU movie and should be an object of fascination for all with mild interest in the direction of that franchise.
Warner Strausbaugh is a page designer for The Denver Gazette and columnist for Pikes Peak Newspapers. Contact him at warner.strausbaugh@gazette.com.