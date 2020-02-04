Living and working in a 24/7 news cycle, sometimes it feels like more bad is happening in the world than good.
Though studies prove or disprove that assertion depending on which you read, our innately human tendency to look at the world through a lens of combined unique personal perspective and experience affects whether we believe our world is safer and kinder or more dangerous and cruel, figures and statistics be damned.
The first few days of 2020 were packed with global, national and local news. Most of it made me feel depressed, anxious, panicky and distrustful, and I’ll be honest: a little bitter.
Where had simple kindness and goodwill gone? It seemed to have vanished overnight; after all, we were fresh out of the Season of Giving. Where I had seen selflessness and generosity as people donated clothing, food and gifts to those in need, it now felt as if we’d collectively gone back to worrying about only ourselves. But a small act of kindness would reset my view.
One morning I was making my way back to the office after an interview. Waiting at a red light on Lower Gold Camp Road and South Eighth Street, an elderly man cautiously made his way south on Eighth Street through the crosswalk in front of me. He moved slowly, head down, concentrating on his feet, seemingly so as not to stumble or fall. Another man — young, lots of tattoos, dreadlocks — was behind him, quickly catching up.
The young man then said something I couldn’t understand to the old man. I turned off my radio (yes, it was nosy of me) to listen and ensure there was no squabble. Then, the young man held out his arm, bent at the elbow, and the elderly man hooked his own through the opening. They walked safely to the other side of the crosswalk and stopped again, facing the Walmart across the street.
I ascertained the younger man was going to walk the elderly man across the street now, and make sure he was safely out of traffic. My light turned green and I was off, but witnessing that simple act of kindness stuck with me for weeks.
The younger man could have simply walked past the other, but he saw a struggling human being and decided to help. He did it with no expectation of having his favor returned, no expectation of being praised or rewarded. He did it without spectacle. He did it simply because it was a kind thing to do.
The second week of February is Random Acts of Kindness Week, and I’m challenging myself to carry out a small act of kindness such as this every day next week. And who knows? It might become a daily habit.
One thing I know certainly: even when the world seems like a dark place, a little bit of kindness goes a long way.
Breeanna Jent is a multi-beat journalist who has reported previously in California and across Colorado’s Front Range. She has lived in the Pikes Peak region for four years and joined the Pikes Peak Newspapers team as editorial assistant in January 2018. Drop her a line or send your calendar events and community photos to breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com.