At the age of 6, Tara Sevanne Thomas took her first class at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center’s Bemis School of Art.
Her mother still has a clay rabbit she created in that pottery class. At Bemis, Thomas experienced the early beginnings of an artistic journey that has taken her to her current position as director of this well-known, local art school, which is now part of Colorado College.
Recently Thomas shared the personal history that has led her to mold and spearhead much of the philosophy, and many of the Bemis programs, in place at the school today.
“Based on my personal experiences, I now work with a lot of youth in alternative programs. I try to provide them with support for avenues and ideas to open up to possibilities and various paths,” she said.
Thomas and her parents are natives of Colorado Springs. She was encouraged at an early age to hone her artistic skills. When Thomas was in seventh grade, her family moved away from the neighborhood where she grew up. She struggled to fit into her new environment at her new school; feeling unchallenged, her grades plummeted. At 15 she had enough credits to get her High School Equivalency certificate and moved on to take classes at a local community college. Through this alternative path, Thomas found her niche, and started earning As and Bs in college.
Thomas states that at the beginning of her successful transition she didn’t have a plan, but, “Art changed my life, and started me in a different direction.” She enrolled in a graphic design class. “It felt right, and I knew this was the place for me.” She felt connected to her peers making lifelong friends. Her parents were a constant source of support and encouragement wanting their daughter to be healthy and happy.
Thomas earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and began to develop her love of teaching, engaging with the Fine Arts Center. She says she did whatever was asked of her, from teaching art to kindergartners, to organizing events and managing supplies. In 2000, she earned her master’s in arts and teaching from Colorado College, continuing her creative path.
In the early 2000s, there were many changes in the administration at Bemis. Gradually Thomas took on more and more responsibility essentially acting as director until she was formally promoted 10 years ago.
Some of her innovative programming today centers around encouraging youth and adults to use art as a healthy means of self-expression leading to healing and recovery. This includes kids with behavioral and family issues, and military personnel managing overwhelming stress. Art can give a voice to alternatives to self-harm, or lashing out in anger. Students can manage what is going on around them in healthy ways by creating meaningful pieces of artwork.
Many changes have happened at Bemis under the leadership of Thomas. Renovations at the Fine Arts Center and changes in collections and exhibitions have led this cultural mecca to become a more global artistic experience in contrast to its origins as a showplace for Southwestern and Hispanic art. Since the Fine Arts Center/Colorado College Alliance in 2016, Bemis has become more student-centric and has gained a new audience. CC students teach some of the Bemis classes. Not only community members, but also CC students participate together in classes leading to improved personal growth, and an enhanced learning experience.
Recent programs include implementing art programs for at-risk and developmentally disabled youth, military personnel and their families, and gifted and talented students. During the FAC’s centennial year in 2019, group trips were taken to visit thriving art communities in Taos, N.M., and Lindsborg, Kan. (former residence of renowned artist Birger Sandzen). Reaching out to multiple populations within the community, and continuing to stretch far-afield are in the works for continued expansion and innovative programming.
A very exciting future is ahead for Bemis School of Art as preparations are made to make the significant move to the century-old Van Briggle Pottery Building on another part of CC’s campus. Within the next year this transition will take place, allowing Bemis to bask in the artistic aura of this iconic historical venue under the ongoing leadership of Thomas.
Visit artschool.csfineartscenter.org for more information about Bemis and the classes offered there.