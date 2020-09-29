The quotation: “Life is short, art is long,” is attributed to Hippocrates; but it is also the motto of Colorado Springs ceramic artist, Clyde Tullis.
Tullis was born and raised on the southwest side of the city, attending Cheyenne Mountain schools up through his high school graduation in 1969.
Tullis began his interest in creating art in elementary school. Archie Musick was an art instructor for District 12 who taught Tullis how to draw and introduced him to working with clay. “He was a wonderful man,” Tullis said.
While Musick initially came across as gruff, he was extremely talented, Tullis said. Having a consistent mentor over an extended period of time fostered Tullis’ ongoing passion for creativity.
Tullis speaks very positively about his years in the Cheyenne Mountain school system. Music also became a creative outlet beginning in adolescence. Tullis started playing guitar in a garage band while in junior high school. He played lead guitar in high school for a band that played clubs around town such as Merry-Go-Round, Krazy Kat and The Honey Bucket.
Art increasingly consumed Tullis after graduating from Cheyenne Mountain High School; and he continued developing his talents at University of Colorado at Boulder and University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Tullis credits two of his art instructors with greatly influencing the course of his life, along with becoming his lifelong friends. Bruce Buck at UCCS taught Tullis the importance of developing drawing skills as an artist. Henry Mead “turned me on to pottery.” Ceramics 101 was a requirement for a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. “I had no idea what it involved.”
By age 20, Tullis was married. He received his BFA in 1973 and eventually had two sons. He and his first wife owned Raven Hill Gallery in Old Colorado City in the mid 1980s. Life was good as he created and sold functional ceramic ware including mugs, jugs and teapots, and developed Mudlark Pottery selling Terra cotta birdhouses. His birdhouses were sold all over the country through retail sales at Wild Birds Unlimited, Williams Sonoma and through catalog sales.
During this exciting time Tullis served as president of the Old Colorado City Merchant’s Association, and was one of the originators of Territory Days. This festival has grown by leaps and bounds becoming a yearly event (with the exception of this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions). He was also an originator of Clayfest, an ongoing event in Manitou Springs.
Tullis’ first marriage was ending in the early 1990s, precipitating moves to Manitou Springs, Howard and eventually Salida. He bought a home and studio, and Mudlark Pottery flourished. Tullis met his current wife, Danna, who is also a potter and artist. Tullis was in his element in Salida as he became an increasingly avid fly fisherman.
When Sept. 11 rocked the world, Tullis’ retail market crashed. Eventually he sold Mudlark Pottery, and he and Danna lived in the Denver area for the next decade. Tullis experienced an accident that damaged the tendons of two fingers on his left hand. He had to relearn how to play the guitar, but was still able to sustain his creation of ceramics.
In 2017, Tullis and his wife decided it was time to return to his hometown of Colorado Springs. Real estate prices were more palatable, and they purchased a historic home on the near west side. Tullis continues to work in clay in his home studio located behind his house. He anticipates setting up online sales for his pottery in the near future. In the meantime, Tullis continues to ply his craft teaching weekly ceramics classes at 22nd Street Clay in Old Colorado City. (22ndstreetclay.net)
As always, Tullis is not content without frequently stretching his wings. He continues to play his guitars daily while handling his business, Creative Resources and Venues, that produces citywide festivals. His company presented seven events in 2019, and his hope is that with the diminishing of the pandemic, this business will once again blossom.
So much has changed in the past several months of the pandemic, including managing the event business, sales methods and the presence of art galleries. What has not changed is the value of maintaining art and creativity throughout a lifetime — whether it is playing or listening to music, creating pieces of art, developing and engaging in a skill or talent, or creating new opportunities.
“COVID has provided a necessity and opportunity to reset and reboot our lives, quite possibly for the better,” Tullis says.