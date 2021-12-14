A good friend recently hiked the new trails in the Daniels Pass area of North Cheyenne Cañon. She had high praise for the quality of the trails and lovely views. What she didn’t appreciate was the number of times her group was required to step off the trail to make way for numerous mountain bikers.
The new trails are not easy to access for hikers, but that will change. When the bridge work is completed next spring, the main road will reopen and it will be easier to get to the new trails. Perhaps the novelty of a new trail will wear of by then and the number of hikers will equal the number of cyclists.
Our region has made the decision to make most non-motorized trails multi-use. Occasionally, we hear of mishaps between cyclists and folks on foot, but it’s relatively rare. My friend said the cyclists they encountered were generally polite. As trails become more crowded, civility is the only way we’re going to be able to keep injuries to a minimum. My fear is some hikers will avoid trails popular with cyclists. That would be a shame, as hikers contribute equally to these trails through tax dollars.
Eighty-eight miles away in Conifer, residents are fighting a proposed lift-access mountain bike park. The new bike park would have 16 miles of trail with a 300-space parking lot. Proponents argue it will draw cyclists off other trails that are currently crowded. Opponents say it will be bad for the neighborhood.
If the Jefferson County Planning Commission approves the project, it could be operating by 2023. You can certainly understand the allure for those bankrolling the park. With Denver just 40 minutes away, there’s the potential for a highly profitable venture likely to attract throngs of cyclists. Daily fees are expected to be $50-$80 a day.
Jefferson County boasts 250+ miles of trail of varying difficulty. Most are multi-use. A few of the most popular alternate use on different days for safety reasons. Jefferson County is also piloting a program to address crowded trailheads with discounted Lyft rides.
As our trails become more congested, we should pay attention to what is working in neighboring counties. Adding more miles of trails should remain a priority as long as we have funding for maintenance. And we should be prepared for controversial proposals that will force us to choose between competing values. The current proposal in Conifer is a harbinger of things to come.
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.