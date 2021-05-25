Three lucky families will be moving into newly renovated apartments located on the grounds of the Myron Stratton Home on the southwest side of Colorado Springs.
On May 17, a ribbon-cutting event was held to celebrate the completion and opening of these apartments that are a result of a collaboration between Partners in Housing and the Myron Stratton Home.
Families receiving services from Partners in Housing frequently come with no belongings, often as a result of domestic violence situations. “Partners” (as they are referred to) are provided with an apartment, and asked to pay a portion of their monthly income for rent. If the residents have no income, rent will be provided for them. Furnishings, linens and household goods are provided at no cost and may be taken with them when residents acquire their own living spaces.
The goal of Partner in Housing is for the partners to work toward becoming self-sufficient within one year. With the aid of comprehensive services, 90% of them eventually gain the skills needed to support their families, secure their own living facility, and maintain stability and self-reliance.
The partners who receive services are families in crisis with devastating housing issues. All the families served have children, and 90% are headed by single mothers. In 75% of the cases, domestic violence is a factor.
In the early 2000s, the Stratton Consortium was formed on the campus of the Myron Stratton Home to benefit families in need, families in crisis, and the indigent. Joining this consortium were nonprofits Peak Vista Community Health Services, TESSA, Partners in Housing, and the Myron Stratton Home. The result has been a program aiding families requiring housing, health care, services and support during times of crisis.
“We got the best in the community to serve the greatest need,” said Daniel O’Rear, executive director of the Myron Stratton Home. He adds that that this has also been the goal of MSH for over 100 years.
In the early 1900s, Colorado Springs businessman and visionary Winfield Scott Stratton had the foresight to plan, create and ensure the longevity of a community formed to care for the Pikes Peak Region’s poor. In 1913, four buildings opened on the 106-acre Myron Stratton Home campus to be used as an orphanage and homes for poor senior citizens.
MSH was named after Winfield Stratton’s father, Myron.
Today, facilities at the MSH continue to provide for the needy. Eight million dollars has been spent to refurbish and update the four original buildings for use as offices, and apartments.
The three recently completed apartments at 430 Gold Heights Pass were remodeled at a cost of $430,000, and join 12 other Partners in Housing apartments in another nearby historic building.
Over the years, the senior living facilities have grown with the addition of cottages, apartments, and assisted living facilities within the grounds.
A brief program highlighting the collaboration was presented prior to the ribbon cutting last week. Partners in Housing regularly responds to the acute shortage of affordable housing across the Pikes Peak Region, making increasing efforts to deal with this crisis.
Partners in Housing board chair Barbara Harris marveled that three families will have homes very soon, thanks in part to to the dream and legacy of Winfield Scott Stratton.
A former Partners in Housing partner, Heidi (no last name given), stated that she: “... encountered no judgment, a helping hand, and a pathway to prosperity. The foundation I gained will last forever!”
David McDermott, MSH president and chairman of the board, said it is: “exciting to be able to use this historic building to change lives. We have very satisfied residents here.”
The refurbished apartments are all handicapped accessible, have new flooring, fresh paint, and all new kitchens and bathrooms.
There are many advantages to living at MSH, including the next-door availability of health care through Peak Vista, domestic violence services with TESSA, the location being on a bus route, and close proximity to plenty of nearby businesses with potential employment opportunities.
Among those moving in to the apartments are a mother with her newborn baby, and a mother and teenage daughter who have been living in their car.
Partners in Housing has a thrift store on the campus that is capable of outfitting partners with everything they need to set up housekeeping. Needed items include beds, furniture and household goods. Donations are always welcome, and a truck is available for pick-up. For information regarding donations, visit partnersinhousing.org.