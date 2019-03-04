The basketball season came to an end for the Cheyenne Mountain boys on March 2 with a 65-61 home loss to Pueblo East in the Class 4A Great Eight.
The No. 11 Indians (20-6) had an early 4-3 lead a minute into the first quarter, but after a Kain Medrano 19-footer gave the Eagles an advantage, Cheyenne Mountain fought an uphill battle the rest of the way against No. 14 Pueblo East (17-9).
Nicholas Bassett’s 3-pointer with 24 seconds remaining in the fourth pulled the Indians within 61-58, but that was as close as they got.
Cheyenne Mountain senior Jaedn Harrison led his team in scoring with a career-high 24 points, including two 3-pointers.
The wild affair with Pueblo East was the second exciting game in three days for the Indians. On Feb. 27, they went two overtimes with No. 27 Sierra (14-12) before coming away with a 64-63 victory.
Two of the main storylines in that game had to do with Sierra coach Terry Dunn. The 65-year-old Dunn was the college coach of Cheyenne Mountain coach Elgin Fitzgerald when the two were at Dartmouth. Dunn is also the step-father of Indians senior forward Will Louis.
“That win was huge for me,” said Fitzgerald, who was recruited by Dunn out of Palmer. “He’s the best coach in the state. He taught me most of what I know. I wouldn’t be anywhere without him, so to compete with him was an honor. To beat him is a little more special.
“Just to be on the same floor and the opposite of someone like that, I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
Fitzgerald played for Dunn’s travel teams growing up in Colorado Springs and has remained close with the coach over the years.
“He watched me play a lot and he recruited me and I loved my experience with him,” Fitzgerald said.
Many of the Cheyenne Mountain players were aware of the close relationship with Fitzgerald and Dunn.
“Any time you play against your old coach it’s a pretty big deal,” Bassett said. “It was good that we got this win for Elgin.”
The stoic Dunn said he did his best to keep his emotions intact.
“If you coach long enough, this kind of stuff is going to happen,” he said. “Elgin is a great coach and Will is a great kid. They put themselves in position to be successful here.
“Ultimately, it’s about these two teams for what they brought to the floor tonight. It shouldn’t be about anything else.”
Louis tried to downplay his emotions and just how significant it was for him playing against his step-father.
“This game was kind of for bragging rights on several levels,” Louis said with a smile. “Coach Dunn is a very good coach. This game is big for Fitz. It gives him some validation beating his mentor. It’s great for both of us.”
VANGUARD MOVES ONTO GREAT EIGHT
The Vanguard boys’ basketball team takes a 19-game winning streak into this week’s 3A state tournament.
The Coursers (22-2) are the No. 4 seed and play No. 5 Delta (20-4) at 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the Great Eight at Denver University’s Magnus Arena.
It will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Vanguard defeated Delta in a non-league game on Nov. 30, 82-62. It was the Coursers’ first game of the season.
If Vanguard wins, it will play the winner of No. 1 Lutheran (19-5) and No. 8 DSST-Stapleton (19-4) in the semifinals on Friday. The finals are Saturday.