Dominic Seaton considers his Cheyenne Mountain football teammates his brothers on and off the field. This season, the sophomore slot back has even more reason to celebrate family.
Seaton is being joined on the field this fall by his brother, senior Daymond Hill Jr., and his sister, freshman Jewel Seaton.
“I feel like we can go out with a bang, at least for Daymond in his senior year, and make memories and just have a good time with it,” Dominic said after a practice last week.
Dominic burst on the scene last year as a freshman. In just four varsity games, he rushed for 262 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries and caught nine passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Throughout his football career in parks and rec and Pop Warner, Dominic has always played up with his brother.
“He taught me a lot of stuff,” Dominic said with a smile. “From the fundamentals to the big things, things that make the biggest differences in the game.”
Cheyenne Mountain coach Jay Saravis has high expectations for Dominic.
“Last year, he wasn’t 100 percent physically, but now he is and we’re really excited to have him,” Saravis said. “He’s legit. He’s only going to get better.”
Dominic’s older brother, Daymond, was a star running back for Doherty last season. As a junior, he rushed for 858 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 28 passes for 415 yards and two touchdowns while helping the Spartans to the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
Over the summer, Daymond transferred to Cheyenne Mountain. He is expected to be the lead tailback in what could be a lethal offense.
“It’s the best of both worlds to be here with my brother and sister,” Hill said. “It’s always nice to play with your brothers and sisters, but I feel it’s even better when you’re winning with your brothers and sisters, and my brothers in uniform.”
Saravis believes Hill will be a huge difference-maker on and off the field for the Indians.
“He’s a great kid,” Saravis said. “He’s fitting right in. All our kids already knew him from hanging out together, and they respect him. He’s just a great guy.
“And I really think he’ legitimate to play at a high level in college.”
Cheyenne Mountain running backs coach Shyerome Harris said Daymond had already established himself as a team leader.
“He definitely brings some of that 5A leadership and expectations with him,” Harris said. “He’s holding everybody to a higher level.”
Jewel grew up playing football with her brothers. She played middle linebacker for Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School and will fill that role this year for the Indians, most likely starting the season on the C squad and junior varsity.
“My brothers are my hype men,” Jewel said with a huge smile. “They’re the reason I am where I am. If I didn’t have them, I don’t think I’d be out here.”
Jewel added that she was encouraged by Saravis to try out for any position. Females typically choose to be place kickers, one of the safest positions.
“Football has been my favorite sport since I was seven,” Jewel said. “Coach (Saravis) said if I play here, I don’t have to play kicker, so I told him I was going to play linebacker.”
Saravis believes Jewel will have success this fall.
“She’s tough as nails,” he said. “She’ll hit anybody. Even her brothers say she’s the toughest one in the program.”
Daymond and Dominic plan to be in the stands to support their sister this season during her games.
“She’ll be just fine,” Daymond said. “She definitely can handle herself. She grew up playing with us.”
And now the siblings all get to play together one more time.