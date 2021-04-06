If you’d like to put locally grown and produced food on your table year-round, Hunt or Gather Buying Club may be your answer.
Members of the Hunt or Gather Buying Club, based in the Ivywild neighborhood of Colorado Springs, get access to a variety of food, grown and produced in Colorado, including fruits, vegetables, mushrooms, cheeses, meats, legumes, grains and flours, honey, breads, prepared foods, and more.
Buying club members pay 10% over wholesale prices. Because of the increased need during the pandemic, owner Megan Harris waived the $50 fee to join from April 2020 until June 2021.
During 2020, the club saw an influx of new members — from about 100 members pre-pandemic to almost double that number during the pandemic. Harris said bare grocery store shelves made people question the “big food” system, while, in contrast, local food supplies didn’t experience shortages.
Throughout the year, members receive emails detailing what’s available to order for pick up the following week. Through the buying club, members get access to wholesale food lists that individuals couldn’t otherwise order from — Mountain Freshies from the Western Slope, Tap Root Cooperative from Southern Colorado, and Loco Food Distribution from Fort Collins.
“As a consumer, I absolutely love [the buying club,] especially in the winter when it can be a bit hard, and the farmer’s market is not happening,” said Sarah Hamilton, who runs Cañon City-based New Roots Farm with her parents, Susan Gordon and Patrick Hamilton, who previously ran Venetucci Farm. “I love to be able to support other Colorado farmers to get seasonal produce.”
Buying club members can also purchase from a changing list of Colorado Springs-area growers and producers like Switchback Coffee Roasters and Microvora, which grows mushrooms and microgreens.
Because of its strong relationship with farmers, the buying club often gets first access to limited produce, according to Nikki Herman, who helps Harris run the buying club.
“We close the gap from farm to table through connection and relationship building,” Herman said. “The farmers we work with really care about the people they’re feeding. They want to provide the freshest, most nutrient-dense and tastiest food possible to our members.”
A wide variety of food can be grown in the different regions of Colorado, and the buying club makes it accessible to Colorado Springs residents by bridging the geographic gap, Hamilton said.
“Hunt or Gather really broadens people’s ideas of what is local. I love that you can get potatoes from San Luis [Valley], carrots from Buena Vista, chiles from Pueblo, fruit from the Western Slope, and mushrooms from Colorado Springs,” she said.
Buying wholesale requires ordering large quantities, so Harris stocks some items in a “pantry” for members to buy in smaller quantities. These items include butter, eggs, honey, quinoa, beans, grains and apple cider vinegar.
Herman and Harris also help connect members who want to share cases of food, and they have a members’ Facebook group where people can connect to coordinate sharing.
Buying club member Lindsay Facknitz initially joined to reduce her carbon footprint, not because she’s a foodie, she said. But, along the way, she’s become a master at preparing and storing the food, which she does with her two young children.
“It’s become a fun seasonal activity with my kids,” said Facknitz, a Cheyenne-area resident. “We make apple chips together. We pit cherries together. My kids see them as a fun after-school activity — sitting in the yard and pitting cherries, coring apples. It’s really a lot of fun.”
Unlike Community Supported Agriculture shares, buying club members can order whatever they want, whenever they want.
Hunt or Gather began as a project of the Pikes Peak Community Foundation and was initially a local market in Ivywild School from 2013 to 2015.
As PPCF shifted its priorities, Harris was able to continue Hunt or Gather as a for-profit business. In 2016, she formed Hunt or Gather Buying Club LLC and moved operations to her home near Memorial Hospital. In fall of 2020, deliveries and pick-ups relocated to the former Helen Hunt School parking lot.
Harris has worked and volunteered in local food for 11 years. Hunt or Gather is woven into a her family’s way of life — she hasn’t taken a salary since leaving PPCF.
“It’s definitely an act of love,” Harris said. “For me the work that I do is just our life. Hunt or Gather is just what we do. It really is a whole family effort. I couldn’t imagine it any different because I love it. It just gives me so much joy.”
Harris wants to make local food accessible to everyone and dreams of opening satellite Hunt or Gather locations where people live and work. She values the community and deep connections the buying club creates.
“It builds relationships. It builds something inside you that’s bigger than you,” Harris said. “I’m not the farmer, but I’m the connector, and that just makes me really happy.”