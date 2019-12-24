What a decade this has been.
Ten years ago, I was winding down my career in health and wellness management at the YMCA before moving to Colorado.
In the fall of 2010, my husband accepted a position at Parkview Hospital, and we made our first scouting trip to Colorado Springs. We were smitten.
The following June, we drove west to Colorado with our old dog and our old car, ready for the new life that awaited us.
Soon after we moved, I started taking prerequisites for physical therapy school as a part of my dream to own a wellness center with all things therapeutic.
I applied and was accepted into the University of Colorado physical therapy school in 2013. A month before school started, I learned I was pregnant, and I deferred admission for a year.
A few weeks later, I miscarried, feeling shame and regret. People didn’t talk about miscarriages. It was a lonely time.
For the next year while volunteering and working in local food, I pondered whether physical therapy school was the right path for me.
I learned I was pregnant again in early 2014. After 12 weeks, I gave up my spot in school. I was excited about being pregnant, but I was also sad this door was closing. I wasn’t sure how I would move toward my dreams and how I would serve others in my life.
My son was born in the fall of 2014, and the school of motherhood began. I didn’t have the energy to question my path. I just needed to survive.
About a year later when the fog of sleepless nights began to lift a bit, I learned about a restorative exercise certification that sounded like it might be a different way for me to help myself and others to move and feel better.
I jumped in, and two years later I had completed the certification. Shortly after, my husband, then 3-year-old son, and I tent camped and explored New Zealand for six weeks. It was a lovely way to reset after many late nights studying while my family was in bed.
When we returned home, I began building my business in the ways I had seen others build their businesses. I frantically looked outside of myself for every answer. And, I strove for perfection.
But, this year, I started unhooking from perfectionism and listening to my own answers instead of everyone else’s. I started remembering my callings, passions and gifts. I started remembering the wisdom I was gifted at birth.
As I wind down this transformative decade, I’m reflecting on this question.
How can I serve others — in all of my roles — while staying true to myself?
Only time will tell, but I know this is the path I’m called to take. And I trust it will lead to a meaningful life of service.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom and wife, a nature lover, a writer, a photographer, and a movement and mindfulness teacher. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood for seven years. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.