I am veering off the sports trail a little this week to share a heartwarming experience I recently had with four men from our Greatest Generation.
My buddy Mark Schaefer, a Briargate resident, asked me if I wanted to be a “pusher for some World War II vets” so they could have a few hours of fun at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo while riding in wheelchairs. It took me all of two seconds to reply to his text with a resounding “yes.”
I met Mark, other “pushers” and the four veterans at about 9 a.m. on July 11 Over the course of the next four hours we bonded while feeding giraffes, marveling at monkeys play, hearing bald eagles screech and watching meerkats stand guard.
Ed Beck, 95 years young, was 19 when he was captured by the Germans during the Battle of the Bulge on Dec. 19, 1944. He spent four months in a prisoner of war camp before escaping on April 27, 1945. He made his way to France the following day. Ed returned home to America shortly after the Germans formally surrendered on May 8, 1945. Ed later served in the Korean War.
Arnie Johnson, 94, fought in the Battle of Okinawa (April 1-June 22, 1945). He took part in the largest amphibious assault in the sea during the war. It was also one of the bloodiest, with approximately 160,000 casualties on both sides: at least 75,000 Allied and up to 117,000 Japanese, including drafted Okinawans wearing Japanese uniforms. Another 150,000 Okinawan citizens were killed.
Bill Roche, 95, was a waist gunner on a B-17 bomber. He was shot down twice in France and Poland. Years after the war he was an instructor at the Air Force Academy (twice) and also worked for the CIA.
JJ Inman, 97, served in the Pacific Theater where he was a fighter pilot on P-51 Mustangs with the Flying Tigers.
One of the neatest parts of our day at the zoo was all of the sightseers who made it a point to personally thank these amazing vets for their service to our country.
“I step back, watch, listen and take in the moment,” Mark told me.
Over the 15 years I have known Mark, he’s had a passion to pour into the lives of veterans, especially those who served during WWII. Mark has hosted dinners in their honor. He’s chaperoned them on Honor Flights to Washington, D.C., and to the National Museum of World War II Aviation here. Mark has also treated vets to Air Force Academy football games. This year, he plans to take a whole slew of them to the Air Force-Navy game on Oct. 3.
For many years, Mark — a Minnesota native and avid Vikings fan — spent part of his Sunday afternoons watching football on television with the late Donald Stratton. I introduced Donald and Mark in 2009, a few years before Donald had the Fillmore Street Bridge named in his honor.
Pouring into the lives of vets comes natural for Mark. He’s visited with them around the world on his many journeys to such places as Normandy, France, Hiroshima, Japan, Iwo Jima, Pearl Harbor and the Battle of the Bulge.
He’s had several large volume books signed by more than 3,000 veterans from our nation’s various wars.
Mark’s passion for vets and the sacrifices they made to make our nation a better and safer place stems from his love for learning about history. He taught social studies to at-risk kids at Zebulon Pike School for many years.
“When I say I have an obligation to the soldier who didn’t come home to honor the veteran who did, that’s the occasion when I feel like I’ve come closest to meeting the obligation,” Mark told me.
I am also an historian — yes I follow more than sports — and am well-versed on World War II, especially the battles in Europe, Africa and Russia. I also am a big fan of Douglas MacArthur, who led our troops in the Pacific. I have shared with you his written prayer to his son, “Build me a son, O Lord, …” It is a must read.
I have been fortunate to write many stories on vets over the years. Those from our Greatest Generation will not be around much longer. If you want to pour into their lives, let me know and I will hook you up with Mark.
He will put you to work in a meaningful and fulfilling way.
Last, but certainly not least, I want to make sure I tell you the names of the other pushers at the zoo: Nancy Peterson, Jeff Carpenter and Cristin Bartter. Bartter works for the Gary Sinise Foundation and travels the country pouring into the lives of vets. She is a former Marine Corps sergeant.
