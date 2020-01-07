Australia has been on fire since September. Nearly 150 bush wildfires are burning on the continent, and have killed 24 people and an estimated half a billion animals.
It’s wildfire season in Australia, where summer has just begun and temperatures are in the 110-degree Fahrenheit range, and the monthslong blazes are among the worst in the country’s history.
Bushfires are typical in Australia, but they are intensified by global warming, states the Climate Council, an independent community-funded climate organization. Bushfire seasons are longer, drought is more rampant, and temperatures are hotter than average.
The fires, which scientists say have yet to reach their peak, are wiping out the natural habitat of animals including koalas and kangaroos at a greater intensity than ever before.
“If species are adapted to one set of climatic conditions and are now being forced to regenerate in climatic conditions that are very different, it’s going to be a lot harder to come back,” said Camille Stevens-Rumann, an ecologist at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, who focuses her research on how ecosystems recover after major disturbances, in an NBC News article.
A high school friend who lives in Canberra, the Australian capital, has evacuated with her native Australian husband and young son to an area less threatened by the fires.
She posted on Facebook this weekend, “Half the koala population gone. More than 23 people killed, thousands of homes destroyed and the fires are still burning with no significant rain forecasted for months. People are being evacuated from the town (her husband) grew up in by the navy because they can’t get out by land. I’m at the beach right now and we were blanketed with smoke last night and back home in Canberra we have the worst air quality in the world right now due to smoke.”
There are thousands of firefighters working to save homes and land there, but the very dry summer conditions, strong winds and high temperatures are impeding their efforts.
The BBC writes that New South Wales is the hardest-hit region in Australia, with more than 1,300 homes burned and 4 million hectares (one hectare is equivalent to about 2.5 acres) of land consumed. “To put the fire damage in New South Wales in perspective, some 900,000 hectares were lost in the 2019 Amazon fires and around 800,000 hectares burned in the 2018 California wildfires,” the BBC reported last week.
Canberra, where my friend makes her home, is surrounded by New South Wales. We both grew up in Pennsylvania, where we never dreamed of such a disaster. Today I fear all the wild places and the animals I learned about as a kid will be gone within my lifetime.
She wrote on Facebook, “The destruction is crazy, we need to acknowledge global warming and pressure governments around the world (and in Australia) to change or our kids will inherit a mess.”
Here in the Pikes Peak region, we are no strangers to the devastation of wildfires. Just take a drive through Black Forest or the Rampart Range to see the charred reminders of what wildfires have claimed.
What can we, thousands of miles away, do to help Australia?
Donate to The Salvation Army or the Australia Red Cross. Give to the World Wildlife Federation to help restore koala habitat once the fires clear. But your help doesn’t have to come from your wallet. Raise awareness. Above all, elect leaders who support laws that protect the environment.
In the words of young climate activist Greta Thunberg, the 17-year-old Swede who has become a voice of a concerned generation, it’s time to act.
Quoted from a Jan. 4 post on Thunberg’s Instagram account: “All of this still has not resulted in any political action. Because we still fail to make the connection between the climate crisis and increased extreme weather events and nature disasters like the #AustraliaFires. That has to change. And it has to change now. My thoughts are with the people of Australia and those affected by these devastating fires.”
