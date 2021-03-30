The handsomest railroad train that ever crossed the continent and maybe the finest in the world arrived in Colorado Springs yesterday, April 10, 1901 over the Denver and Rio Grande from Denver. They were on their way to California, but spent enough time in the area to visit several significant local sights.
The party, Dr. and Mrs. Seward Webb and family, made up a dozen passengers. Dr. Webb represented the Vanderbilt interests. He was the son-in-law of Cornelius Vanderbilt, who had interest in a number of local projects as well as a number of large investments in the east.
The train had been parked at the Rio Grande’s station. First in line was a special horse car, used for the baggage of the party, then the cafe car, “Genesta,” used by the staff for meals, the private car “Swananono,” and last but not least Dr. Webb’s own car, “Elsmere,” which was as fine as it was possible to make a car.
The two private cars had their own kitchens and dining rooms. All of the cars were lettered “New York Central and Hudson River” across the top and were vestibuled, a recent addition to railroad cars. The interiors of the cars were magnificent. The furnishings were of the finest quality and a had home-like atmosphere which would be impossible to obtain or a normal train. The train was guarded against too curious inspection of the public and it was very hard to gain entrance to the cars.
On board the train in addition to the party were 10 servants including chefs, porters, policemen, waiters and a valet. There were also a number of pets belonging to the passengers, including dogs and parrots.
Dr. Webb was in constant contact with New York through his private secretary's telegraph. The party did visit Garden of the Gods and Manitou. Even though anxious to get on to California, they met with many of the important residents of the area. A lunch was arranged for some of these in the privacy of the train.
A large number of the local citizens came down to the station to view the train. In the afternoon, after the lunch, the train was pulled by two locomotives of the Denver and Rio Grande to Manitou, the size of the train requiring more than normal power to make the trip.
Upon the return to Colorado Springs the train continued south to Pueblo and west to Salt Lake City. The rest of the trip was made with as much speed as possible to get the train to Coronado Beach, California. The return to New York was another quick trip a month later. Ah, what a way to travel!
In the 1890s, Vanderbilt himself rode up the mountain in the cab of one of the little steam locomotives. The story of visitors of fame who visited and went up the mountain is rarely recorded, but mention in the Manitou paper was often just a paragraph.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.