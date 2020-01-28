My anchor is geography — the Cheyenne Mountain region. Long ago it quietly hooked me and, despite a personal period of escape, has strengthened its grasp on me with each passing decade.
I grew up a Cañon rat, raised on Oak Way in the 1940s, scrambling up the hillsides to Corley Road, climbing Mount Cutler, sneaking into Seven Falls, skating on the ponds in Stratton Park, biking to Bruin Inn and living in the protective shadow of Cheyenne Mountain.
The boy in me vividly recalls walking to school down Cheyenne Boulevard past Myers and Canon Grocery stores, stepping over a border of two feet high stones that lie cemented on the south side of the street, fascinated by statuesque horses on the mesa, knowing the hour by the chime tones tumbling down the mountain each fifteen minutes and finally, entering the doors of Cheyenne School.
Through the imaginative guidance of Lloyd and Dorothy Shaw, the school immersed me in an education that was married to the surrounding, seductive geography. Classes were augmented by a nature preserve, snow walks, climbs to Pat’s Pile, searching for the first anemone, camping trips, horseback riding and stargazing. This natural tapestry in which I was wrapped took on a theatrical importance when celebrated by the baritone voice of Lloyd Shaw expounding on the beauty of the Rockies. In a more permanent form, and still with us today, the poetry of Dorothy taught us to believe in flowers, birds, summer lightning, winter storms and Chinook winds.
For a boy immersed in such a world of nature one great discovery, while traipsing through the hills, was to find an Indian arrowhead. To my youthful eye such a discovery connected me to the people who for centuries had hunted on these very plains and hillsides, grown their corn, drank water from the creeks, fashioned their buffalo-skin garments and slept in their tents. The land that felt to me so pure and untouched had been home for thousands of years to a variety of tribes with the complexity of their human experience.
Being a Cañon rat, the mesa on which The Broadmoor elegantly stands, felt out of bounds to this 8-year-old. Manicured lawns and perfectly trimmed hedges were not nearly as inviting as the tangled brush of the Cañon where deer, rabbits, chipmunks and foxes made their home. A July thunderstorm served as a welcome invitation to wade into the cool, suddenly muddy waters of Cheyenne Creek, home to snakes, frogs and slippery trout. These streams, animals and flowers shaped my youthful experience and contributed significantly to my love for the region.
Unplanned, and through the fortunate decision by my parents to live in Cheyenne Cañon, I was imbued with a strong sense of place. Finally in adulthood, after reading the perceptive works of writers such as Wallace Stegner, Frank Waters and Henry David Thoreau, I grasped the value of being rooted in a specific region.
Now in the 21st century, and given that my personal journey currently slides closer to sunset than to high noon, the youthful gift of being a placed person ranks high on my gratitude list.
In the larger picture, being born in this country and planted in a nation where movement is considered a commandment imposed by Moses, my living within one mile of my birth appears ironic if not a sign of doggedness. Granted, such a lack of movement misses the surprises of a traveling Marco Polo, but it allows the roots to go deep.
I am grateful to have lived as a Cañon rat for eight formative years. It laid the foundation for becoming a placed person.
This article was taken from the fall 2010 issue of Cheyenne Mountain Kiva, the journal of the Cheyenne Mountain Heritage Center. Richard Marold has served as editor of Cheyenne Mountain Kiva, the journal of the Cheyenne Mountain Heritage Center. The Center’s mission is to gather and share the unique heritage and traditions of the Cheyenne Mountain area and the Pikes Peak region. For more information, visit cmheritagecenter.org.