On March 13, 2019 a rare winter storm known as a bomb cyclone, pummeled the Pikes Peak region.

If you’ve lived on the Front Range for any length of time, you’ve certainly seen your fair share of weird weather.

The Pikes Peak region has been hit with fires, floods, hail, high winds and a myriad of weather extremes. Grab your umbrella and snow boots and find some cover as we revisit some of the most memorable acts of nature the Colorado Springs area has experienced.

The bomb cyclone — On March 13, 2019, a rare winter storm known as a bomb cyclone, pummeled the Pikes Peak region with hurricane-force winds and swirling snow that reduced visibility to inches. Thousands were caught in whiteout conditions when the blizzard intensified much quicker than anyone had predicted.

A pedestrian runs for safety

The most costly hailstorm to hammer Colorado Springs occurred on July 28, 2016.

Most destructive hailstorm — The most costly hailstorm to hammer Colorado Springs occurred on July 28, 2016. The storm incurred $352.8 million dollars worth of damage, according to the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association.

Snowy mountain

Coldest day — The coldest day on record for Colorado Springs was Feb. 1, 1951. On that day the temperature hit -27 degrees. It must have been a rough winter, as the second lowest temperature also happened that year. Colorado Springs dipped to -26 degrees the day before on Jan. 31, 1951.

Bill Moreau watches as the fire burns toward his house near Black Forest Road Tuesday afternoon, June 11, 2013. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Most destructive wildfire — In June 2013, the Black Forest fire, which killed two people, totaled $429.3 million in insured losses resulting from approximately 4,173 homeowner and auto insurance claims. About 486 structures were burned.

John Shada takes pictures as a geyser of flood water shoots out of a sewer on Canon Avenue next to the Cliff House in Manitou Springs, Colo. as storms continue to dump rain over the Waldo Canyon burn scar Thursday, September 12, 2013. Michael Ciaglo, The Gazette

Flash floods of 2013 — The 2012 Waldo Canyon fire would eventually lead to a series of destructive floods that severely impacted Manitou Springs in 2013. While the town was hit several times, the worst day might have been Aug. 9, when a 4-foot-high wall of water forced 163 people to be evacuated. One person died during the flood and 40 homes were damaged or destroyed.

Most rainfall in one day — Hope you had an umbrella handy on Sept. 14, 2011. That was the day Colorado Springs saw 4.5 inches of rain soak the city, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Ben Schuler, 8, makes his way across the 5100 block of Luster Drive on Oct. 26, 1997. The city saw 24 inches of snow fall over two days in the blizzard of 1997.

Snowiest day — Colorado Springs has seen its share of heavy snow but March 11, 1909, was the most extreme. On that day, 25.6 inches of snow fell. The next heaviest single day of snowfall was Jan. 15, 1987, when 22 inches of snow landed in Colorado Springs. The blizzard of 1997? Our city totaled 24 inches of snow over two days, Oct. 24-25.

A slurry bomber drops retardant on the Waldo Canyon Fire on a ridge above Queen’s Canyon Tuesday, June 26, 2012. Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette

Most expensive wildfire — In June 2012, the Waldo Canyon fire destroyed 346 homes. The resulting 6,648 claims resulted in an estimated $470 million dollars in insured losses according to the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association. Two people died in the blaze.

City crews remove a fallen ash tree Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, from the top of a Subaru Outback parked along E. Kiowa Street in Colorado Springs. Monday’s powerful wind storm blew over trees throughout the city, damaging cars, homes and knocking out power. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Greatest maximum wind speed — Windy days are pretty common, but the windiest day in Colorado Springs history was Jan. 9, 2017. The maximum wind gust reached locally was 101 mph and was recorded at Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station. That same day, a wind speed of 99 mph was recorded in Manitou Springs. The fastest wind speed recorded at the Colorado Springs Airport was 96 mph on Mar. 13, 2019.

