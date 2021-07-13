The 80th version of the famed Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo takes place Wednesday through Saturday at the Norris-Penrose Events Center.
The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is a PRCA-sanctioned championship rodeo that features bareback, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding.
There is also a wild west show featuring longhorn steers and mutton busting for kids.
For a complete rundown of all the events and ticket prices. go to pikespeakorbust.org.
The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo has a long history.
Three men — Spencer Penrose, Charles Leaming Tutt and Jasper Ackerman — are primarily responsible for creating three of this city’s most prominent rodeo organizations. Those organizations are the Colorado Rodeo Associations, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Norris-Penrose Event Center.
Penrose was a man of considerable vision and wealth and believed that the Pikes Peak region could capitalize on the Pikes Peak or Bust Days celebration and beef up the tourist industry. The Pikes Peak or Bust Days celebration of 1936 had been particularly successful and had drawn a large number of tourists to the city. The following year, Penrose staged the first professional rodeo at the Cheyenne Mountain Polo Field on what is now Polo Drive.
There was an immediate problem, however, as the polo stadium only provided seats for 500 people.
Penrose began plans to build a stadium that would contain 10,000 covered seats. In 1938, the “Will Rogers Memorial Stadium” was built on the west side of The Broadmoor’s Cheyenne Lake across from the hotel. It was opened, but still unfinished, and initially dedicated in August 1938 and hosted the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.
The event was originally called the Will Rogers Rodeo. Rogers, of course, was a famous stage and film actor, vaudeville, humorist, satirist and social commentator. He died in a plane crash in Alaska in 1935 and was a good friend of Spencer and Julie Penrose.
The Penroses honored their friend by originally naming the rodeo after him and also creating the Will Rogers Shrine to the Sun. The Shrine is located above the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, which also was the brainchild of the Penroses.
Spencer Penrose built the 304-foot-wide and 539-foot-long stadium on the grounds of The Broadmoor in honor of Rogers. The complete structural framework — almost ahead of its time — was erected by the American Bridge Co. of Pittsburgh.
The 10,000-seat outdoor stadium was covered and insulated for the best sound quality and was dubbed by Penrose as “the scene of some of the greatest sporting events in the United States.”
On Dec. 3, 1939, a regular season NFL game was held at the stadium between the Cleveland Rams (today’s Los Angeles Rams) and the Philadelphia Eagles.
A year earlier, a pro exhibition football game was held at the stadium between the Pittsburgh Pirates (today’s Steelers) and Los Angeles Bulldogs.
In 1955, Penrose’s stadium served as the site of the football game between the Air Force Academy and Colorado State University.
The original stadium was dismantled and moved to its current location in 1974.
The stadium was considerably larger than the present Norris-Penrose Events Center. The cost of building it was $1 million and, as Penrose often pointed out, was “built without government money.”
The only times the rodeo didn’t take place since its inception were from 1942-1945 during World War II and last year, when it was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. When it resumed after World War II, it was dedicated to the men and women who had sacrificed their lives in the war. This tradition has continued to this day and is also the tradition now of the Norris-Penrose Event Center.
From 1973 to 2001, the rodeo was held at the 71-acre Pikes Peak Equestrian Center.
From 2002 to 2004, the Rodeo moved indoors to what is now the Broadmoor World Arena.
In 2005, the rodeo returned outdoors after purchasing and renovating the Norris-Penrose Equestrian Center.
In 2008, the rodeo was inducted into the PRCA Hall of Fame.