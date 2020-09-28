Following the Colorado High School Activities Association’s announcement last week to allow schools to choose to play football in either Season A (fall) or Season C (spring), 79.9 percent of Colorado programs elected to play a condensed season this fall. Of the 218 schools hitting the field this fall, 25 hail from the Pikes Peak region.
After much deliberation and realignment of 2020 football leagues, CHSAA released the six-game regular season schedule Sept. 22. Teams started practice Thursday and most Week 1 contests will be held Oct. 9.
While CHSAA said it would do its best to keep leagues with at least 50 percent participation intact, many Pikes Peak region programs saw some shift in their previous league alignment.
Although more than 85 percent of Class 4A programs committed to the fall season, some leagues required some reconfiguration.
The biggest change will be for the three-time 3A state champions Palmer Ridge as the team transitions into 4A. The Bears have been moved from the Southern 1 league to a new Western Slope conference to compete against Grand Junction and Grand Junction Central, Montrose, Fruita Monument and Ponderosa. Palmer Ridge will travel to Golden in Week 1 for a nonleague game.
Palmer Ridge will travel 1,280 miles between its three away games, including two trips to the Western Slope.
The former Southern 1 and 2 leagues were condensed into one league composed mostly of Pikes Peak region teams featuring Air Academy, Fountain-Fort Carson, Mesa Ridge, Pueblo West, Rampart and Vista Ridge.
Coronado joins the I-25 league featuring Cheyenne Mountain, Liberty, Palmer, Thornton and Widefield. Falcon, which was slated to play in the I-25 league, is the only Pikes Peak region 4A program to choose to compete in the spring.
