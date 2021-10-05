Captain Planet, Smokey Bear and the Lorax — what do these beloved characters all have in common? They are all considered ultra-stewards, encouraging others to protect the environment.
In the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, we strive to be ultra-stewards, too. We do that by practicing Leave No Trace.
To many, “Leave No Trace” means “don’t litter.” While that is accurate, it fails to encapsulate the full scope of what it means to truly leave no trace while enjoying the outdoors. In fact, there are six other principles involved in practicing responsible recreation; these make up the Seven Principles of Leave No Trace.
These principles are guidelines from the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, a nonprofit organization based in Boulder that aims to protect the natural world by “providing innovative education, skills and research to help people care for the outdoors.” In short, the Leave No Trace Center gives people the tools they need to play outside in a way that would make Captain Planet, Smokey Bear and the Lorax issue high-fives all around.
The regional parks in Colorado Springs continue to see increased use. Mountain bikers, hikers, birders, dog walkers, equestrians, nature photographers and more enjoy the city’s world class natural resources. With increased use, these areas are also experiencing an increase in recreation-based impacts, such as trail erosion, vegetation damage, dog waste accrual and visitor conflicts.
Due to these impacts, Colorado Springs Regional Parks were nominated as a 2021 Leave No Trace Hot Spot. Each year, the Leave No Trace Center identifies 10 locations nationwide that are suffering from severe human-related impacts, but can thrive again with Leave No Trace solutions. The City is hosting the Subaru/Leave No Trace Traveling Trainers from Oct. 14-18 for “Hot Spot Week,” a week of programming that includes volunteer projects, responsible recreation-themed workshops, and community outreach. Palmer Park and Stratton Open Space will be the focus of this effort, as both of these properties see immense use and are experiencing similar recreation-based impacts.
Many park visitors in Colorado Springs are considered “ultra-users” as they frequent the parks, trails, and open spaces several times each week. We strongly believe ultra-users have the unique opportunity to become ultra-stewards, by discovering how to minimize their impacts and setting positive examples for new park visitors. Their influence can encourage a culture of stewardship across the city and create a more sustainable form of recreation in all areas.
So, ask yourself, do you have what it takes to be an ultra-steward?
Whether you are an ultra-user or brand new to outdoor recreation, the 2021 Leave No Trace Hot Spot Week is a fantastic chance to learn more about how you can make an impact by not leaving one. Full program descriptions and registration links for Hot Spot Week can be found at ColoradoSprings.gov/HotSpotWeek.
