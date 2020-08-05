2020 Cheyenne Mountain Guide Edited by Michelle Karas Aug 5, 2020 Aug 5, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Profiles on the people of the Cheyenne Mountain areaIntro: What makes the Cheyenne Mountain area special?Sandy Bray, retired Colorado Springs School Director of Theatre Renee Keele, children's program development coordinator, Starsmore Nature CenterHailey Robe, Bear Creek Nature Center Pat Kruse, 1947 Cheyenne Mountain gradGrace Vining, animal keeper, Cheyenne Mountain ZooCheyenne Mountain Guide: Betsy and Stan VanderWerf, power coupleSnapshots of the greater Cheyenne Mountain area Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cheyenne News Cheyenne News Feature Load comments