One-hundred. And counting.
That’s how many team state championships the Cheyenne Mountain High School athletic teams have won over the decades. It is — by far — the most of any institution in the Pikes Peak region.
The Classical Academy is second with 36, mostly in cross-country and track and field.
Cheyenne Mountain is second in state history behind Cherry Creek’s 217 titles.
“It’s a primary focus for us,” said Cheyenne Mountain athletic director Kris Roberts. “Our district mantra is academics, athletics, arts. In order to make all three of those a success, it takes parents and kids and coaches working together.”
The school’s 100th championship was won by the boys’ golf team on Oct. 6 when it captured the Class 4A title at The Country Club of Colorado in Colorado Springs. TCCC also happens to be the Indians’ home course.
“It’s special,” said Cheyenne Mountain golf coach John Carricato. “The entire school and community will celebrate it.”
Cheyenne Mountain’s boys’ golf team has won two state titles. The first was in 2004 under coach Bill Paulsen.
Carricato is in his sixth season as coach.
“We’ve had a lot of great talent coming through the program,” he said.
Carricato added that he feels fortunate to coach the 100th championship team in school history.
“I’m grateful for the 100th, but also reflective of last spring,” he said. “The boys’ lacrosse team, baseball team and girls’ tennis team all could have won state titles. They were denied that chance because the seasons were canceled.”
Cheyenne Mountain has a reputation of being a school that excels in the “country club sports.” While that is partially true, the school has won state championships in 17 different sports. The boys have won 56, while the girls have claimed 44.
The boys’ and girls’ tennis teams have accounted for 41 combined state championships. The ice hockey team has won 14, followed by girls’ soccer with seven. The school’s baseball, volleyball and boys’ swimming teams have won six titles apiece.
The school’s first team trophy was won in baseball in 1958.
Shortly after the Indians’ golf team won the state championship, Roberts sent out a tweet honoring teams and individuals who helped win the other 99.