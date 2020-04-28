Pop culture has become localized.
“What are you watching?” has replaced “What have you been doing?” Because, well, we’re not doing anything. Staying at home and watching TV is actually saving the world. I’ve been preparing for this heroism my whole life.
For those in search for something different, or to revisit something beloved, here are the top 10 movies on Netflix right now:
(Note: Not everyone has Netflix, but it has by far the most subscribers among streaming services, and one service keeps it simple. I wrote extensively about “The Social Network” and “Moonlight” in December, so those are omitted from this list but would have made it otherwise.)
10. Frances Ha (2012, Noah Baumbach)
Co-written by Hollywood power couple Baumbach and Greta Gerwig, “Frances Ha” follows Frances (Gerwig) from apartment to apartment, job to job, as she tries to navigate the struggle to survive New York City as a twentysomething.
It’s filmed in black and white, and there’s a lot of Brooklyn/Lower Manhattan hipsterism — both of which are understandable turnoffs. Get over the artsy style and what you have is a portrait of the struggle to find friendship, passion and a place in the world at the age of such definable uncertainty.
9. Moon (2009, Duncan Jones)
This is the movie that took Sam Rockwell from character actor into movie star, and it is a triumph of a one-man show. “Moon” is science fiction in setting, but it’s about isolation in its storytelling.
Rockwell plays Sam Bell, who is operating a resource-mining facility on the moon and his three-year contract is almost up. There isn’t much else to be said here; it’s one of those “you just have to see it” experiences, like an episode of “Black Mirror.”
8. The End of the Tour (2015, James Ponsoldt)
Based on the true story of the relationship between author David Foster Wallace (Jason Segel) and journalist David Lipsky (Jesse Eisenberg), “The End of the Tour” is an acting showcase more than anything. It’s typical Eisenberg playing a lovable jerk, but this is a side of Segel I wish we could get more often. Two people talking isn’t a selling point, but the way both characters come unraveled and come together in five days is not easily achieved.
7. Minority Report (2002, Steven Spielberg)
Enough of these indie movies — how about a Spielberg blockbuster starring Tom Cruise? “Minority Report” requires a suspension of disbelief, as it centers around three clairvoyants who have helped to establish a world of seeing crimes before they happen.
Everything kicks off when John Anderton’s (Cruise) name comes up as a would-be murderer. It’s an adventure story, an action thriller and a high-concept display of science fiction that still holds up.
6. Inception (2009, Christopher Nolan)
Speaking of high concept. This may not be Nolan’s best (that’s “Dunkirk”) or his most beloved (“The Dark Knight”), but it is his most creative — and one of the most original stories ever told. At its core, “Inception” is a heist movie: Assemble the team, create the plan, execute the plan after all the hiccups along the way. Except instead of robbing a casino, it’s robbing an idea from someone’s mind via their dreams.
5. Once Upon a Time in the West (1968, Segio Leone)
Leone’s epic spaghetti western provides so much atmosphere and visual storytelling, and the influence it had on future directors (Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese, to name two) is immediately apparent.
The cinematography was (and still is) revolutionary, the score is hauntingly beautiful and the lived-in setting is still one of the best. The plot challenges the audience, and can be a bit convoluted, but all the pieces eventually come together in satisfying fashion.
4. The Shawshank Redemption (1994, Frank Darabont)
The one movie on here that’s a near-guarantee everyone has seen. But why not revisit it? “The Shawshank Redemption” is perfect in its construction, has some stunning Roger Deakins cinematography, has iconic scene after iconic scene and an all-time showing from Morgan Freeman.
3. Blade Runner (1982, Ridley Scott)
The second Philip K. Dick book adaptation on this list (“Minority Report” being the other), “Blade Runner” is a science-fiction film that outpaces the genre. Unlike “Alien” and “Star Wars” from a few years earlier, “Blade Runner” humanizes robot beings (replicants) in a philosophical and thought-provoking manner that was way ahead of its time.
The best part? Netflix has “The Final Cut,” the best version of the film — and no intentionally terrible Harrison Ford voiceover.
2. Inglourious Basterds (2009, Quentin Tarantino)
A divisive movie, for sure, but that’s to be expected when Tarantino does an alternate history about Nazi Germany. It may be controversial to say, but this is Tarantino’s best work, with “Pulp Fiction” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” right behind.
“Inglourious Basterds” has two of the best sequences of the century (the opening at the French farm, and the basement-tavern showdown) and a spine-chilling breakout for Christoph Waltz as SS Col. Hans Landa. Tarantino is one of the rare filmmakers who can build moments of comedy into terrifying tension.
1. There Will Be Blood (2007, Paul Thomas Anderson)
One of his record three Best Actor wins, Daniel Day-Lewis gives one of the greatest acting performances of all-time as oil tycoon Daniel Plainview. “There Will Be Blood” is about America; it explores the American Dream, the American frontier, American greed and American capitalism. And yet, with such big ideas, the story is still grounded around one man’s ambition — and the cost to see it through.
I … drink ... your ... milkshake!
