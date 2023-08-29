A 2-year-old tiger died in a “freak accident” Friday at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo after falling off a bench and injuring her spine, zoo officials announced Tuesday.

Mila, an Amur tiger, arrived at the zoo in March. After showing signs she was ready for her own enclosure, she was transported to the zoo in Colorado Springs from Toronto on a “future breeding recommendation,” the release said.

Zoo staff discovered shortly after Mila's arrival that she needed surgery because she suffered from a severe dental issue. If left untreated, the infection would travel to the tiger’s sinuses, and would potentially be fatal.

Staff had worked with Mila leading up to her surgery on re-establishing voluntary-injection training that the Toronto Zoo had previously established. On Friday, Mila received the voluntary injection of anesthesia, and went to lie down peacefully on a nearby, waist-high bench.

Zoo officials said less than a minute after lying down, the 270-pound tiger slipped off the bench, causing a fatal spine injury. Because of the lack of time between the tiger lying down and falling, officials said there was no way the accident could have been prevented.

“She could have slid off from that height a hundred times and landed in a variety of other positions and been unaffected,” Dr. Eric Klaphake, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo head veterinarian, said, “The team quickly entered her den when it was safe and diligently tried for 40 minutes to give her life-saving care.”

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo President and CEO Bob Chastain said: “You can plan, and plan and things still go wrong. Our team delivered exactly the right amount of drugs to a very calm tiger who had trained for this moment. We have successfully anesthetized countless tigers in this same den and have never experienced an accident like this.”

“We never take decisions to anesthetize an animal for a procedure lightly, and this is a tragic example of why,” Chastain added.

Mila is the second female Amur tiger to die in the care of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in recent years. In 2021, the female Amur tiger Savelii died of complications following recovery from an “important artificial insemination procedure.”

There are only around 500 Amur tigers in the wild. The species is listed as critically endangered. Although the two deaths are unrelated, officials said the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is working and focused on preventing freak accidents like these from happening again.

“She was making such great progress with us,” said Rebecca Zwicker, animal care manager in Asian Highlands at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

“She was a feisty and intelligent tiger, and the team had been patiently and consistently training with her to help her settle in and feel comfortable in indoor and outdoor spaces behind the scenes. She was getting so close to being out where guests could see her. We were excited to introduce her to our community and for people to fall in love with her here, just as they had in Toronto.”

As the only cub in her litter to survive in Toronto, Mila was a beloved animal in both of her zoo communities in Canada and Colorado Springs.

“Not only was she an internationally beloved individual who defied the odds as a cub and survived to adulthood, but she was here on a mission to save her own species,” Chastain said.