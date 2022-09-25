Supersized senior citizens: Meet the female African elephant herd at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

It's a beautiful late summer morning and two of the "Golden Girls" are contentedly sniffing around their yard for hay snacks.

These are not "Golden Girls" Blanche Devereaux and Rose Nylund from the beloved TV show about spunky older ladies. These "Golden Girls" are from the affectionately-named herd of six African female elephants at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo living their best golden years lives.

The girls — Missy, LouLou, Malaika, Lucky, Kimba and Jambo — range in age from 36 to 53, impressive numbers as the median life expectancy for a female elephant is about 38 years old.

Today Missy and LouLou are yard mates, while Jambo mills about in a second enclosed space where she can still see and interact with her pals. Because the six ladies arrived at different times and came from different environments and social groups, keepers divvy them into clusters that make them feel most comfortable.

"They didn’t grow up in the traditional way you’d think of an elephant in the wild," said Jason Bredahl, animal care manager in Encounter Africa. "If you’re a female you’re born into a matriarchal society and pretty much stay in that group your whole life. You learn all your social skills and relationships and bonds as you grow up. One way to gauge their comfort and happiness is who do you want to spend your time with? And how can we be respectful of that?"

Snack time gives a clearer picture of who's queen of the current pair in the yard — 53-year-old Missy. She and 40-year-old LouLou both amble over to the gate where keepers help zoo patrons pass out vegetable and fruit delicacies to the herd daily. Missy wins the very slow race by vocalizing to LouLou that she's up first, sister friend. LouLou gracefully bows out and Missy wins a stack of apple chunks. She happily stands still, opens her mouth wide and allows keepers to toss in the goodies until she's sure they've run out.

"This is Missy’s favorite way to get food: direct deposit," Bredahl said. "She's like, 'I’m 53, help me out.'"

The stats

At 53, Missy is the zoo's oldest resident. And she weighs in at 7,900 pounds, a good thousand more than LouLou, but not as big as Kimba and Jambo, who scale in at 8,600 pounds apiece. Guess what ginormous creatures need? Yep, ginormous amounts of food and water: "Everything is super-sized with an elephant: their meals, drinks, trunks, bodies," Bredahl said. These ladies eat up to 200 pounds of food per day and their trunks can hold one to three gallons of water or their favorite Glacier Freeze Gatorade or apple-flavored electrolyte water."

What's on the menu?

Lots of grasses, which get scattered throughout their exhibit spaces in small piles and in overhead hay nets and barrels. To get the tasty goods, which are placed up to 18 feet off the ground, the elephants are forced to use their neck and trunk muscles which helps keep them limber. They also love to eat tree branches, such as elm trees with green leaves they like to strip off the branch. But sometimes they shove a whole branch in their mouth and get to chewing.

Interesting teeth situation

It's no wonder visitors regularly wonder if the elephants have teeth. To the casual observer it appears they might gum their food. But surprise, they have four large grinding molars, each about the size of a brick weighing four to six pounds. Two on the top, two on the bottom. What's more, elephants carry six sets of teeth in their lifetime because they live so long and have to grind up all those tough tree branches and other vegetation.

"It's like a conveyor belt," Bredahl said. "Ours (humans) pop out and a new one pops up. An elephant's move forward and push the small pieces out as they wear them down."

Tusks — what are they good for?

Absolutely everything. An elephant's tusks are modified incisors, so technically a tooth, but they don't necessarily use them to chew up food. Sometimes tusks help get bark off a tree branch or carry food around like hay flakes or grass. Some elephants in the wild have no tusks. They might have broken them off by sparring with each other or catching them on a tree. LouLou has no tusks because she broke both at her previous zoo and had them removed for health reasons. They're like human teeth and can get cracked and infected.

Signs of a satisfied elephant

A busy elephant is a happy elephant. So keepers know all is well when the ladies are busy foraging for food or immersing their big bodies in the multiple mud wallows scattered around their spaces, as a way to cool off and protect their wrinkly skin from the sun. And when their giant ears start a-flapping, all is well in elephant land.