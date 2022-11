Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is ranked second in USA TODAY’s list of “Best Zoo Lights in North America,” and it’s calling on the community to push it to No. 1.

In a poll of 20 American candidates, Electric Safari at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is trailing first-place holder PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo. Electric Safari won third place in 2021’s Readers’ Choice awards.

Zoo fans can cast their votes via this link once a day every day until 10 a.m. Dec. 5.