Rocky Mountain Goat Lena became a mother Wednesday when she gave birth to a calf at 3:15 p.m., zoo officials announced Thursday.

The kid was up and about, "working out her wobbly within minutes," according to zoo officials.

“Rocky Mountain goat kids are famous for being capable right out of the gate,” Michelle Salido, lead keeper at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, said in a release. “They’re native to some pretty demanding habitats, so they have to be hearty to thrive in those elements and that’s what we’re seeing with this little one. She’s getting the hang of her lanky legs, and we’ve already seen her climbing up rocks and on her mom.”

Lena and the unnamed kid can be seen in the Rocky Mountain goat habitat. Zoo tradition dictates that newborn animals are not named until they are at least a month old.

In the mean time, Lena is still getting the hang of nursing after the team had to step in and give the baby her first meal. Just like human mothers, a brand new goat mother's milk contains colostrum which has important nutrients and antibodies.

“It took Lena a little while to get the hang of nursing, which isn’t unusual for a first-time mom, but since then, we’ve seen her really embrace motherhood,” Salido said. “She’s being protective, and she’s letting her daughter snuggle up to her and climb on her. She was really focused on making sure the baby was clean – especially her ears. She was licking the kid’s ears and the baby was making little goat whinnying sounds and wobbling around during the grooming session. They’re so cute.”