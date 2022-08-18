Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has a new addition to the family: a red river hog baby.

Born to second time-mother, Zena, the baby has been close to impossible to film because of its "zoomies."

At this time, the zoo does not know the gender of the baby and says it likely won't for another few weeks. In keeping with tradition, the baby will also not be named for at least another 30 days.

Zena, 8, welcomed her first child, Pinto, in April of last year. Zoo officials say she has embraced the new hoglet with all the "key behaviors they want to see from a second-time mom."

"We felt confident based on Zena's experience with her first baby that she was going to be a good mom" Joanna Husby, the zoo's animal care manager, said. "We always watch for the behaviors we want to see so we can be reassured."

Watching the mother and baby's early relationship is a critical part of making sure the young one can grow and lead a healthy life. The monitoring is a standard practice at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

There have been times when a first-time mother was not quite sure what to do with her new offspring, which caused zookeepers to step in and provide care as needed.

“We are over the moon with excitement for this little one,” Lauren Phillippi, lead keeper in the African Rift Valley exhibit, said in a release. “Red river hog babies are some of the cutest in the whole animal kingdom with their little stripes, tiny statures and energetic behaviors.”

The newborn is "about the size of its mom's snout" and frequently races around the indoor den. The baby hogs are often described as wind-up toys: They have bursts of energy and then need to settle down to "rewind."

Zookeepers said the baby has a great relationship with both his mom and his father, Huey.

"Huey is a really great dad," Husby said. "Hoglets have a strong affinity for their dad. They will play together, sleep together, and the baby really learns from what the dad is doing." Unlike some animals in the animal kingdom, a red river hog dad plays a key role in child rearing and raising.

Red river hogs are native to Africa, specifically the Guinean and Congolian forests in the west central part of the country. Their conservation status is listed as "least concern" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Red river hogs are rarely seen outside of rainforests, and the exhibit at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo seeks to mimic that environment.

"Our habitat was created to mimic their native habitat and part of how it's set up is to enrich them," Husby said. "It lets them flex those natural instincts."