For the sixth year in a row, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has been selected as one of the top 10 zoos in North America in USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice awards.

The zoo took third place behind Cincinnati's Zoo and Botanical Garden and Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in the best-zoo category, and second place in the best-exhibit category.

Cheyenne Mountains' Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit, established in 2008, features a pack of endangered Mexican wolves, an Alaskan moose, Canadian lynx and river otters, among other animals. Omaha's Asian Highlands took first among exhibits.

This is the fourth time Cheyenne Mountain has been selected for a best-exhibit distinction.

A group of travel experts recruited by USA Today selected 20 North American Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited zoos and exhibits and voters chose from that group.

Spokeswoman Jenny Koch said she believes Cheyenne Mountain Zoo makes an impact on visitors because of its unique location, an experience that lets them feel closer to the animals, and the knowledge that they are directly supporting conservation efforts around the world.

Since 2008, 75 cents from each admission to the zoo goes to conservation projects. The zoo has raised $4 million with that program.

One such program is Tsavo Trust in Africa. The group conducts aerial surveillance to protect elephants and rhinos from poachers, Koch said.

The vision of the zoo is, “Every Kid. Every Time. Goosebumps,” the release stated.

"At its cultural core, CMZoo creates environments and experiences that bring people closer to animals. Exhibits are designed to remove as many physical barriers as safely possible between guests and animals."

Koch said Cheyenne Mountain is able to compete with zoos in larger markets because of the unforgettable experience it provides.

"It speaks volumes that we're able to reach out to people all around the country and world," Koch said. "I think Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has something that stays with people. They create really memorable experiences here even if they are not part of the community."