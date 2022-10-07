Cheyenne Mountain Zoo lost two endangered animals on Thursday, the zoo announced in a news release Friday.

The animals, a 19-year-old mountain tapir named Cofan and 14-year-old Mexican wolf named Luna, were both considered elderly for their species and had suffered age-related conditions in recent years.

"The zoo is pausing to honor their conservation contributions, while acknowledging the frightening future many species face,” the release states.

Luna is believed to have died peacefully in her sleep. Cofan was euthanized after a "severe two-day downturn."

Cofan was one of only five mountain tapirs left in human captivity in the United States, the others all living at the Los Angeles Zoo. An estimated 2,500 remain in their natural Ecuadorean habitats. Cofan has no offspring to keep the species going at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

“With Cofan’s passing, there’s a literal empty space at the Zoo and figuratively in tapir fans’ hearts. The chance to ever see a mountain tapir up close again is bleak, to say the least,” the release states.