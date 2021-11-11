The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo received a rare clean report of inspection from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, joining just three organizations do so so in the 50-year history of accreditation, officials with the zoo announced Thursday.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and zoo President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Chastain were at the zoo Thursday to recognize and celebrate the accomplishment. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo also received its seventh consecutive five-year accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The "clean" report means there wasn't a single major or minor concern reported, zoo officials said.

According to a release, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is one of 242 animal exhibitors accredited by the association in the U.S. That's a small percentage of the roughly 2,800 animal exhibitors licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

To maintain accreditation, the zoo has to apply and be inspected every five years. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has been accredited since 1983, according to a release. The process includes a lengthy application and a multi-day, on-site inspection by accomplished zoo and aquarium professionals who review 342 standards.

“Our organization is led by a series of guiding sentiments, which we call our ‘We Believe’ statements," Chastain said. "We believe our animals deserve the best home we can provide. We believe we can make the world a better place, and that the work we do and the way we treat people matters. We believe in holding ourselves to standards that put us above reproach."