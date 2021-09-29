Carlotta, one of just seven mountain tapir in the United States, died at age 27 at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, officials announced Wednesday.
“Most people had never heard of a mountain tapir before coming to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo,” said Michelle Salido, lead tapir keeper. “Once they met Carlotta, they fell in love with her and her species. She was sweet and gentle. She loved to get chin scratches from guests."
Carlotta was the oldest female mountain tapir ever in human care by three years in the United States. Zoo staff believe she may have died due to gastrointestinal issues complicated by her age.
She was one of two tapir housed at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. The other is Cofan, an adult male. He and five others who live at Los Angeles Zoo are the only mountain tapir in human care in the United States. There are fewer than 2,500 adult mountain tapir in the Andes Mountains in South America.
Carlotta helped to test-fit early prototypes of GPS collars that were later used to study tapir in the wild. Using voluntary blood draws from Carlotta, teams have been able to treat other mountain tapir in human care, zoo staff said.
“Carlotta’s passing made me stop and think about how lucky we were to know her,” said Bob Chastain, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo president and CEO. “It’s not only because she was a wonderful ambassador for her species in the wild, but because her species is so rarely seen at any zoo in the world.”