Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomed a new addition to its famed giraffe herd on Wednesday.

Bailey, a 10-year-old reticulated giraffe, gave birth at 10:49 a.m. to a female calf, according to a news release from the zoo. Both mother and daughter are healthy and will be visible to the public beginning Thursday. The giraffe barn will be a “quiet zone” and will be subject to close if either giraffe shows signs of discomfort.

The zoo baby has demonstrated good health to its care team by taking its first steps and nursing shortly after birth. It appears to be a normal weight of around 125 pounds and a height close to 6 feet, according to the release.

The calf is Bailey’s second and becomes the 17th member of the zoo's reticulated giraffe herd.

Following zoo tradition, the baby won’t be named until it is at least a month old.