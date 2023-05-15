Malaika, a 37-year-old African elephant, has died after a long struggle with chronic illness and mobility issues, according to a release from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

The zoo said Malaika went down overnight Friday and was unable to get back up on her own. Trained staff and members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department Heavy Rescue Team were able to lift her with a specialized overhead lift, but she was still unable to stand unfortunately. Malaika was humanely euthanized Saturday.

According to the release, Malaika was described by her keepers as one of the sassiest in the herd and was a "one-of-a-kind elephant."

Malaika's health struggles were extensively chronicled and shared with the public, the zoo said. In February 2022, the zoo had braced itself for the possibility of losing her then.

"She had some very bad days late that month, but her fighting spirit allowed her to bounce back. Since then, her health has been up and down, but unfortunately, this was her time," the release said.

Although she was the youngest in the herd, Malaika had a history of having trouble standing up on her own after going down, once in 2018 and again in 2019. Malaika survived those potentially fatal episodes with the help of her care team, specialized hoisting equipment and the support of the Heavy Rescue Team, according to the release.

The zoo said all of the resources were in place this time, but the outcome was one they dreaded yet anticipated.

Arrangements for Malaika's final resting place have been made after a donor offered up their land for this specific purpose, the zoo said.