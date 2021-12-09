For those of a certain age, there are only two chances per year to have the zoo to yourself.

One comes Thursday, as Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomes those 21 or older to Electric Moonlight.

The adults-only night comes before another weekend of Electric Safari, an all-ages event recognized by USA Today that brings holiday lights to the zoo throughout the month. Holiday lights have illuminated the zoo each December for more than 30 years. Electronic Moonlight launched in 2017.

“Electronic Moonlight takes all the magic you can expect at Electric Safari and then takes it up a level,” said Rachel Wright, the zoo’s public relations and social media manager.

Festivities include food and drink samplings from more than 25 local restaurants, breweries and distilleries. Attendees can visit with Santa Claus and take in the sights of more than 60 light sculptures made by zoo staff and the sounds of local musicians. Animal inflatables and displays also will light up in sync with music.

The event offers a unique chance to walk through the zoo, which typically closes at 5 p.m., after dark. It also lets adults be first in line to feed the giraffes and see the zoo’s baby hippo.

“We think it’s important to have these 21-and-up events,” Wright said. (There’s also Moonlight on the Mountain in June.) “It’s an opportunity for adults to enjoy the zoo in a different way and at their own pace.”

It also serves as a fundraiser for the zoo, a nonprofit.

“It has just become a real community favorite,” Wright said. “It has some loyal followers. If people come once, they usually return.”

She says that’s because of the mix of offerings. Along with seeing the beauty of holiday lights and visiting animal exhibits, the nighttime view of the city from the zoo “adds to the magic,” she said.

“It’s a different feel up here for everyone, those of us working and visiting,” Wright said. “It’s a special experience.”

Whether you’re looking for sweet or savory, there will be plenty on which to snack and sip. Options include an Irish lamb stew from Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub & Restaurant and mini cupcakes from The Sugarplum Cake Shoppe & Bakery. Pair that with, say, beer from Goat Patch Brewing Co. or moonshine from 3 Hundred Days Distilling.

“Not only are you on the mountain enjoying 50 acres of twinkling lights, you’re getting local tastes and drinks and access to the animals,” Wright said. “It’s hard to beat.”