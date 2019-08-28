s the end of summer looms ahead with the promise of cooler and shorter days, the newest members of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo are thriving.
These recent arrivals include orphans, babies and toddlers. Some of them have yet to fully reveal themselves to their keepers and zoo visitors.
Baby giraffe “Viv” arrived on July 6, and her long-awaited birth was streamed via a webcam. This very popular youngster was so-named due to her vivacious personality. When she was a little over a week old, she successfully joined the rest of the reticulated giraffe herd in their outdoor enclosure. She quickly felt comfortable in her environment, bounding around the adults. Her keepers are impressed with her obvious robust good health, increasing independence and curiosity about unfamiliar sounds, such as a clap of thunder. Viv will continue to nurse from mother, Msitu, until she is at least 9 months old.
Hailey, the 18-month-old wallaby, spends more and more time on her own away from her mother, Bindi. Her keepers say she knows she is adorable, and willingly poses for photographs. In March, keepers noticed that another wallaby, Matilda, appeared to have an increasingly swelling pouch. They discovered that she was sheltering a joey (baby wallaby) who still hasn’t completely revealed itself. So far, the joey has been peeking out of Mama’s pouch on a regular basis, revealing first its snout, then a paw, big ears and a black nose. Around the time it reaches the age of 9 months, the joey is expected to completely emerge from its cozy hideaway.
Louie, the howler monkey, is now an adorable 5-month-old toddler. Louie adores climbing ropes, swinging around the branches in his enclosure using his prehensile tail, and being hand-fed. “He’s not spoiled at all,” his keepers say, and he is definitely a primate favorite. When he doesn’t get his way, or can’t get where he wants to go, he typically screams until he gets attention. His mother, Charlie, is still nursing him, although he is already eating solids including his favorites: lettuce, grapes, bananas, shelled peanuts and pineapple. Louie received his name from his love of playing with mirrored items called “looky-loos.”
Visitors are seldom treated to a glimpse of the 3-month-old baby two-toed sloth, who has been named “Bean.” This baby received its name from keepers due its all-time favorite treat, green beans. So far, the baby’s gender has not been determined. Days are typically spent sleeping cradled by mom, Chalupa, in a crate high above the floor of their enclosure. Keepers limit their encounters with the duo to taking photos and feeding Chalupa. Every morning at 10 a.m., dad, Bosco, who resides in a separate enclosure, participates in a sloth show when he arises from his slumber to navigate the branches of a tree and receive treats from keepers.
Four-month old Mexican wolf pup, Uno, is becoming more and more active and independent as he ventures outside of his den when the adults are active. He received the name “Uno” as he was a singleton pup with no siblings.
On May 28, three 6-week-old orphaned mountain lion cubs arrived at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Their mother had been killed in a “human/wildlife conflict.” Washington State Dept. of Fish and Wildlife personnel were quick to note that the mom was obviously a nursing mother when she perished. They were able to find the den and rescue this trio.
For their first 30 days at the zoo, the cubs were quarantined. Eventually they were introduced to Kaya, a mountain lion senior citizen, who is teaching them to navigate their life in captivity. Although the kittens have yet to be named, it is known that there is one male and two females. They are curious and very playful; leaping around the rocks in their enclosure, and frolicking with each other. Their three unique personalities are emerging. The male is calmer than his sisters, and loves enrichment activities. He will play until he is exhausted, and then flop down for a nap. The female dubbed “Pink Nose” is the brave one who approaches keepers first. The other female called “Black Nose” was the first to curiously interact with Kaya. Soon they will be officially named, and they will continue to entertain and delight zoo visitors.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, aka “America’s mountain zoo,” is open 365 days a year from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more at cmzoo.org.