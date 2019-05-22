Cheyenne Mountain wins 4A girls' soccer title after improbable run as No. 21 seed

COMMERCE CITY – Two Lisa Long goals and a slew of close escapes were enough to give Cheyenne Mountain a 2-1 victory over Evergreen and its fourth 4A girls’ soccer championship in four years.
This one was by far the most improbable, as the Indians arrived at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday as the No. 21 seed.
Long provided the first goal of the game 30 minutes into the first half, then scored the game-winner with 12:42 remaining.
This is Cheyenne Mountain’s sixth title since 2005. It won three straight from 2013-15.