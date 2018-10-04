When Cheyenne Mountain’s No. 1 singles tennis player Joey Geisz awoke to a frigid Thursday morning, he was elated.
He knew he soon would battle Coronado’s Reilly Fredell for the 4A Region 6 title. He would do this battling in, strangely enough, his kind of weather.
“I’m not good with heat, and I knew my opponent wouldn’t like the coldness,” Geisz said. “Oddly, I like coldness.”
At 8:30 a.m., Fredell stepped on the court at Cheyenne Mountain wearing full-length sweat pants and a long-sleeve shirt.
Geisz?
“He was in shorts and a short-sleeved shirt,” Fredell said. “I don’t know how he did it.”
Geisz rolled to a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Fredell. It was part of an impressive sweep by Cheyenne Mountain, which claimed wins in 1-2-3 singles and 1-2-3-4 doubles.
“I’m really pleased,” said Cheyenne Mountain coach Dave Adams, looking forward to the 4A state tournament at Pueblo City Park on Oct. 11-13. “We put ourselves in the kind of position we want to be in. There’s no promises, no guarantees, of course, but at least we’re in the best position.”
The weather was a challenge for every player. (Except, maybe, Geisz.) When matches started, the chill factor was in the 30s, the wind was high and the sun was low. It was hard to judge shots in the stiff breeze. It was hard to see in the sun. And it was wickedly cold.
Other than that, it was wonderful morning for tennis.
During Wednesday’s regional matches, players were sweating. On Thursday, they were freezing.
“It was different scenario than it was (Wednesday),” Fredell said. “Weather was a struggle for a lot of us. Me, particularly. I did not like the cold. I’d rather play in the heat where I can feel my body moving and not feel the cold and not have my hands in my pockets the whole time.”
It was the fourth match this season for Geisz and Fredell, with Geisz winning all four.
“He’s just a very consistent player,” Fredell said. “We know each other’s game pretty well, and that makes it a difficult task. But it’s always a pleasure playing him.
“I’m happy with the way I played. I’m happy I made it to the final and qualified for state.”
Coronado coach Tyler Philipsen was happy, too.
“Oh, absolutely,” Philipsen said, explaining that he will take the most players he’s ever taken to the state tournament. Philipsen is in his fourth season at Coronado.
Cheyenne Mountain won the regional title with 84 points, followed by Coronado (54), Air Academy (48) and Vanguard (34).