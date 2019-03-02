The comeback looked promising.
Senior Nicholas Bassett nailed a 3-pointer with 24.2 seconds left in No. 11 Cheyenne Mountain's Class 4A quarterfinal game against No. 14 Pueblo East on Saturday. Soon after, Javonte Johnson stole the ball.
But that's when the rally came to an abrupt end.
Johnson's off-balance pass was stolen by Pueblo East, which calmly sunk clutch free throws to claim a 65-61 win inside a packed Cheyenne Mountain gym and advance to the semifinals. The Eagles move on to face No. 2 Longmont next week.
Nonetheless, the Indians had quite a playoff run.
Cheyenne Mountain earned a first-round bye before an 88-76 win over Widefield and a 64-63 double-overtime thriller over Sierra earlier in the week.
On Saturday, Jaedn Harrison led Cheyenne Mountain (20-6) with 24 points, including two 3s in the final 1 minute, 7 seconds to help cut a game-long deficit. Bassett finished with 16, while junior Johnson and senior Will Louis added 10 and nine, respectively.
A couple of rallies pushed Pueblo East (17-9) to take control early.
The Eagles went up 23-12 in the first quarter before Cheyenne Mountain clawed back and cut it to 31-28 at halftime. It wasn't like that Dec. 14, when the Indians beat Pueblo East 79-64 in its own tournament.
But in the previous matchup, Pueblo East was still coming together. Several players, including UCLA-bound Kain Medrano, were coming off an impressive football season in which the Eagles finished as Class 3A state runners-up to Palmer Ridge.
Time together made a difference for the Eagles.
On Saturday, Medrano finished with a team-high 14 points while Darnell Kindred had 13 and Joe Padula added 11. Padula also played football.
"This time, I think they improved a ton since the first time we played them," Cheyenne Mountain coach Elgin Fitzgerald said. "I think we improved a ton, too. I just think they just hit shots and (the shots) weren't just falling for us tonight."
Late in the fourth quarter, the Indians ignited a rally.
Harrison hit two 3s over a 27-second period, cutting the Cheyenne Mountain deficit to 60-56. Pueblo East hit a pair of free throws before Bassett stepped in with a big 3 to make it a three-point game.
"All it did was that it reassured that we were still in the game," Bassett said. "Even if we were down by 11, I know for a fact not a single one of us was thinking we were out of that game."
That's when Johnson stole the ball following an Indians timeout. But his ensuing pass, while in transition, ended up in the hands of Pueblo East, which sank a free throw following a foul.
Johnson did attempt a 3 that hit the rim's front end. Pueblo East's Jaxson Herring then made two free throws to put the game away.
The Eagles exacted revenge of a sort, too.
The last time the two teams met in the playoffs, it was a historic moment for the Indians. They beat Pueblo East 46-37 on March 2, 2013, to advance to the 4A quarterfinals for the first time in school history.