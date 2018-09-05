MONUMENT - Cheyenne Mountain junior pitcher Katelyn Ralston went through a range of attitudes before and during the Indians’ Pikes Peak Athletic Conference softball opener Wednesday at Palmer Ridge.
“I was kind of lacking today, kinda just short in temper,” said Ralston of her day before lacing up her cleats.
A couple of things helped turn her day around.
The first was the Indians’ (4-2, 1-0) involvement in a pregame ceremony to honor Elysia Behan, 7, who was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare type of cancer found in the soft tissue around bones, in January. Despite test results that came back lower than hoped earlier in the day, Behan was able to throw out a ceremonial first pitch and spent the game hanging out in the Palmer Ridge dugout, as the Bears bench players wore gold capes for their visitor who likes superheroes.
“This is really special for her,” said Elysia’s dad, Jeff.
That put things in perspective for the visiting pitcher.
“It was really sweet. It got me in tears a little bit, too,” Ralston said.
“It’s just nice to be a part of that kind of thing, especially having her here to actually be a part of it instead of just saying ‘Hey, we’re supporting something.’”
A three-run homer in the top of the first inning of a 12-0 win in five innings helped get Ralston in a competitive mindset.
“Then, I finally hit that and got hyped, and it got ready to play,” she said.
A nice grab by freshman Weatherly Hall in right field got Ralston’s first out before a double play ended the inning. Ralston cruised from there, not allowing a hit after Bear (3-3, 0-1) senior Kylie Walker’s single in the first.
“She has some pitches she moves around. She hits her spots well, and she has good velocity,” Cheyenne Mountain coach Jenn Ray said.
The Indians, with some help from the Bears' defense, broke things open with a five-run fourth.
“Errors killed us,” Palmer Ridge coach Kane Ware said.
“We had four in one inning. Every time we get an error, that’s a run to me.”
Senior Jenna Randle singled in the 10th run in the top of the fifth, helping end things after another quick inning in the circle for Ralston.
While it wasn’t the PPAC opener the Bears were hoping for, Ware said his team has the potential to be in the swing of things at the end of the season with some improvement.
Elysia, who was taking some practice cuts as the Bears cleaned up their home field after the game, was able to change the outlook of more than just the game’s star.
“It’s a great cause, and we’re very happy that we could come in and be a part of it and experience it,” Ray said.
“It was nice just to get (Elysia) out here, play for her and know that we’re lucky to be in the position we are,” Ware added.